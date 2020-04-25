Osage woman leads 1133rd Transportation Company in effort to combat COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During the COVID-19 pandemic the Iowa National Guard plays an important role in helping get personal protective equipment to medical facilities. In Mason City the 1133rd Transportation Company has soldiers loading up trucks and driving them all across the state. These efforts are led by Osage native Trista Stangel.

The 1133rd Transportation Company is working in support of the Iowa Department of Public Health. The guard is using its heavy hauler to deliver the supplies to distribution sites all across Iowa. When they’re not helping the nation face the pandemic, the company is transporting other important materials such as ammunition.

Stangel joined the National Guard in 2003 knowing that it would help pay for her way through school. Although the work she is doing as staff sergeant of supplying personal protective equipment has become her full-time job at the moment. She works as a Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professional (QIDP) at Comprehensive Systems in Charles City. She is working on getting her master's degree in social work.