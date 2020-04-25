Osage woman leads 1133rd Transportation Company in effort to combat COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic the Iowa National Guard plays an important role in helping get personal protective equipment to medical facilities. In Mason City the 1133rd Transportation Company has soldiers loading up trucks and driving them all across the state. These efforts are led by Osage native Trista Stangel.
The 1133rd Transportation Company is working in support of the Iowa Department of Public Health. The guard is using its heavy hauler to deliver the supplies to distribution sites all across Iowa. When they’re not helping the nation face the pandemic, the company is transporting other important materials such as ammunition.
Stangel joined the National Guard in 2003 knowing that it would help pay for her way through school. Although the work she is doing as staff sergeant of supplying personal protective equipment has become her full-time job at the moment. She works as a Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professional (QIDP) at Comprehensive Systems in Charles City. She is working on getting her master's degree in social work.
Stangel is in charge of 42 soldiers who drive trucks across Iowa delivering PPE. Stangel and seven other people were called on for the mission on March 23. She says that at first she was able to go on the drives, but now that everything has picked up and she is in charge of more people she has to spend most of her time in the office doing paperwork. Currently she and the rest of the staff are working seven days a week.
According to Stangel, the long hours are tough, but she really does enjoy her job.
“I love being in charge of troops and helping them get through things,” says Stangel. “Helping the communities with the PPE that are in need of it. The civilians that we’re interacting with when we bring the PPE, they’re very grateful and (it) feels good that we’re helping them.”
Sergeant Josh Holt works closely with Stangel. He is one of the soldiers who goes on the missions to deliver the PPE to communities.
“She’s probably the most organized person I’ve ever met,” Holt says of Stangel. “She makes my job real easy. Every day we have packets that she puts together and all our information is in there so our job is just to go do it, we don’t have to worry about any of the logistics.”
Those logistics include where to go, who is in need of the PPE, and any other important information the soldiers need to know about the mission.
The Iowa National Guard and the 1133rd Transportation Company will continue to provide Iowa communities with PPE to combat the spread of COVID-19 for the foreseeable future until as requests for the equipment continues to roll in.
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!