Osage woman gives herself a mom for Christmas

After Jeanne’s death, Kris found a letter in a box that revealed her mother had also attempted to gain information from the adoption agency, but had no success. “No one knew Jeanne was trying to find my biological mother for me,” said Kris. “I read that letter two years ago, and then put it away.”

Last Christmas Chris gave her the gift of an Ancestry DNA Test, and encouraged her to send in a saliva sample.

“I didn’t take the test right away. It sat on my desk until January second. Chris had set up all the pre-information for the testing on the computer. On January second he came to the bedroom, and had me take the sample. He then drove it to the Post Office and sent it in. In about three weeks, the results came to me on my phone,” said Kris.

“I had been told I was Italian, and Finnish. The results showed I was Irish, English, Russian and German. When I looked up matches, I found there were 244 of them. The closest match was to Mary Pat Lamp, and it said ‘Mother Daughter match.’ I was shocked and began sobbing.”

“I went on Facebook and began snooping. The second closest match was to Uncle Bill, who had invited distant relatives to contact him on Facebook,” said Kris, who messaged both her biological mother and her newly discovered uncle in Milwaukee.