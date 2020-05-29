Osage woman gives herself a mom for Christmas

Kris Meirick had an awesome mom, she said, so she never had any desire to find her birth mother.
Meirick lives on an acreage west of Osage, with husband Chris and two daughters, Mattea and Hannah. Adopted at birth, Kris seldom thought about her biological family until her husband Chris encouraged her to seek her biological roots.
Kris was raised in River Falls, Wisconsin, by her adopted parents Bob and Jeanne Nelson, who raised three of their own boys.
“I was always told that Jeanne wanted a girl, and she had a couple of miscarriages before I was adopted,” said Kris. “I had a great mother and three wonderful brothers. My parents divorced when I was eight, and mother was a hard worker, and raised us kids.”
After high school, Kris attended a local college, and later took classes at the University of Minnesota, before being employed in the hospitality industry. She and Chris Meirick met later in life.
“We met on January 21, 2005, and were married a year later on Jan. 21, 2006,” said Kris. The couple lived in Minneapolis until they moved to the Osage Area three years ago.
“Chris always encouraged me to look into my background, but I never wanted to until after my mother Jeanne passed away two years ago,” said Kris, who had once contacted the adoption agency to obtain medical history, but found no information.
After Jeanne’s death, Kris found a letter in a box that revealed her mother had also attempted to gain information from the adoption agency, but had no success. “No one knew Jeanne was trying to find my biological mother for me,” said Kris. “I read that letter two years ago, and then put it away.”
Last Christmas Chris gave her the gift of an Ancestry DNA Test, and encouraged her to send in a saliva sample.
“I didn’t take the test right away. It sat on my desk until January second. Chris had set up all the pre-information for the testing on the computer. On January second he came to the bedroom, and had me take the sample. He then drove it to the Post Office and sent it in. In about three weeks, the results came to me on my phone,” said Kris.
“I had been told I was Italian, and Finnish. The results showed I was Irish, English, Russian and German. When I looked up matches, I found there were 244 of them. The closest match was to Mary Pat Lamp, and it said ‘Mother Daughter match.’ I was shocked and began sobbing.”
“I went on Facebook and began snooping. The second closest match was to Uncle Bill, who had invited distant relatives to contact him on Facebook,” said Kris, who messaged both her biological mother and her newly discovered uncle in Milwaukee.
Initial contacts with mother Mary Pat were through e-mail and phone. In April Mary Pat, came to Osage from Florida, for a five-day visit. “I met her at the airport and found we are very much alike,” said Kris. “I was amazed at how much my adoptive Mom Jeanne and Mary Pat were a like.”
Kris discovered she had been put up for adoption, because Mary Pat had a troubled relationship in her early 20s, and it was shameful having a child out of wedlock. “Mom said she had never went through a day without thinking about me. She had tested with Ancestry 10 years ago, looking for me,” said Kris, who discovered that Mary Pat has two more daughters.
Kris has since located her biological dad, but discovered he is in a memory care unit with dementia, but she has actively sought his children. In exchanging photos with her dad’s brother, Kris discovered she has an amazing resemblance to her dad and his family. Kris has plans to visit her dad’s family in the near future.
“It’s cool and overwhelming meeting everyone. I had brothers, and now I have two sisters to visit with. Our girls were sad when their grandmother Jeanne died, but they love the idea of having “Grandy” a nickname they have given Mary Pat,” said Kris.
“When this started I had made peace with myself; if I found my biological family and they wouldn’t want me that would be OK. I was very lucky. My mom had always been looking for me,” said Kris.
