During their annual supper and meeting, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the VFW’s Women’s Auxiliary paid tribute to an estimated two dozen local, World War II veterans, who served in the armed forces in the early and mid-1940’s.
During the meeting, Leo Meitner, Commander of the VFW, read the twenty-plus names of those World War II veterans who still reside in the immediate area.
Of those 20 veterans, Clarence Glinder, Harold Feldt and Les Thurnau were able to attend and be honored in person.
Ginder, who was raised in Mitchell County, joined the Army Air Corp in 1942, where he served in communications. After 17 months in the states, Ginder was sent to the Aleutian Islands, off the Coast of Alaska, where he worked on an airfield. “I wasn’t in a combat zone,” he said, “but two of the Aleutian Islands had been occupied by the Japanese before I got there.”
Ginder said he did six months on Atka Island, where he helped build power and telephone lines. “We had finished two miles of heavy duty line when a 110 mile per hour straight wind took it out,” he said. “There were 12 of us and it took us the next two months to rebuild it.”
During that time, Ginder said large supply buildings were being built on the island to supply troops pending an invasion of Japan. He said 700 army personnel were also building a runway where B-29s could take off from had the invasion taken place. Ginder returned home in 1946.
Feldt, of St. Ansgar, also served in the Army Air Corp from June of 1945 to December of 1947.
“They sent two buses of us to Fort Snelling for physicals,” Feldt said. “The next month, I was one of the first to be taken. They sent us to St. Louis first, then on to Amarillo, Texas for B-29 schooling, then on to California.
“I went to school to be a B-29 mechanic, but I didn’t go overseas. While I was going to school, they dropped the bombs.”
Thurnau, of Osage, was in the Navy and served as a CB in the war. “I served on Okinawa and in Shanghai, China. While on Okinawa, we built roads to airstrips,” he said.
Thurnau also received a Quilt of Valor during the program. After being given the quilt, he expressed his appreciation for the recognition.
