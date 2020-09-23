Osage veterans receive Quilts of Valor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Quilts of Valor North Central Iowa presented four quilts to veterans from Osage on Sept. 6 at the Veteran’s Memorial at the Courthouse.

Terry Sprung and Dianne Weide did the presentations.

Those receiving quilts included Ted Funk, US Army and Army National Guard; Bradley Gentz, US Army and also American Legion commander; Edwin Parcel, US Marine Corps Vietnam veteran; and John LaCoste, US Air Force.

If there are veterans who have been touched by war and would like to receive a quilt, go to quiltsofvalor.com and fill out a registration.

Quilts of Valor North Central Iowa serves Mitchell, Floyd, Cerro Gordo and Worth counties. The organization has presented over 100 quilts in less than 3 years. The national organization has presented over 250,000 quilts.

The quilts are all hand pieced and all the fabric and time are donated. Anyone wishing to make a donation is invited to send a donation to Quilts of Valor-North Central Iowa, C/O Leona Montag 1061 Dancer Ave., Nora Springs, IA. 50458.

Members from all the counties make these quilts and the organization also has several long arm quilters who do the quilting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0