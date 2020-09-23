 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Osage veterans receive Quilts of Valor
0 comments

Osage veterans receive Quilts of Valor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Quilts of Valor North Central Iowa presented four quilts to veterans from Osage on Sept. 6 at the Veteran’s Memorial at the Courthouse.

Terry Sprung and Dianne Weide did the presentations.

Those receiving quilts included Ted Funk, US Army and Army National Guard; Bradley Gentz, US Army and also American Legion commander; Edwin Parcel, US Marine Corps Vietnam veteran; and John LaCoste, US Air Force.

If there are veterans who have been touched by war and would like to receive a quilt, go to quiltsofvalor.com and fill out a registration.

Quilts of Valor North Central Iowa serves Mitchell, Floyd, Cerro Gordo and Worth counties. The organization has presented over 100 quilts in less than 3 years. The national organization has presented over 250,000 quilts.

The quilts are all hand pieced and all the fabric and time are donated. Anyone wishing to make a donation is invited to send a donation to Quilts of Valor-North Central Iowa, C/O Leona Montag 1061 Dancer Ave., Nora Springs, IA. 50458.

Members from all the counties make these quilts and the organization also  has several long arm quilters who do the quilting.

Quilts of Honor - Osage

US Air Force veteran John LaCoste, of Osage, with his quilt of valor.
Quilts of Honor - Osage

US Army and National Guard veteran Ted Funk with his quilt.
Quilts of Honor - Osage

Bradley Gentz, US Army veteran and American Legion commander, with the quilt he received from Quilts of Valor.
Quilts of Honor - Osage

Edwin Parcel, US Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, poses with his quilt.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Mr. Auto opens in Stacyville
News

Mr. Auto opens in Stacyville

Mr. Auto in Stacyville, which opened in June, is a one-stop shop where you can buy a used vehicle, arrange a payment plan for it and get it serviced.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News