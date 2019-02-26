OSAGE | The vehicle repair and towing shop at 1301 Main St. has new owners and a new name.
However, customers should see the same high quality of service as before, according to Casey Rolland and John Ross, who took over Nicholson Towing & Repair a month ago.
The business is now called Osage Towing & Repair.
The goal is to "keep everything the same way it was," said Rolland, who used to work at Cooper's Osage Auto.
Matt and Alissa Nicholson started their towing business a decade ago. Two years later, they opened the auto repair shop in the same location.
They recently decided to sell the business because they are moving to northeastern Minnesota in March to open a fishing resort on Lake Vermillion.
Alissa Nicholson said she and her husband have talked for years about owning a resort.
"Why not do it while we are young?" she said.
The couple approached Rolland about buying Nicholson Towing & Repair.
Rolland said he was "way excited" to do so. However, he couldn't see running the place on his own, so he asked Ross to be his business partner.
Rob Loften, office manager at the shop, and mechanic Kody Zimmerman are staying on to work for Ross and Rolland.
Everything has been going great so far, according to Ross.
He said during the first few weeks after the business exchanged hands, the Nicholsons stayed on to train him and Rolland since they are "trying to do it the way they did."
In the past, Ross has worked at Tires Plus in Mason City as well as McKinley Chevrolet in St. Ansgar and Bree's Tire Service in Osage.
He's currently working at L.R. Falk Construction in St. Ansgar, and will continue there in addition to his new duties as co-owner of Osage Towing & Repair.
Ross also has his own business, Ross Services, where he does snow removal, lawn care and auto repair. He said Rolland has done a lot of work with him at Ross Services.
Ross also worked with Matt Nicholson at Tires Plus for seven years, and the two of them plus Rolland were at McKinley Chevrolet at the same time for five or six years.
Nicholson said that's one of the reasons he and his wife wanted to sell their towing and repair business to Rolland and Ross.
"We knew our customers were going to be taken care of," he said.
The repair shop is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and on Saturdays by appointment.
Full-service towing and recovery is available 24/7.
The phone number for Osage Towing & Repair is 641-732-5835.
