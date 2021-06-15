Osage toasts champion trap shooters

At the June 14 Osage Community School District Board meeting, the trap shooting team was back in town after bringing home the 2021 Iowa State Championship.
The victory plaque is destined for the trophy case alongside Osage’s other titles from this year.
“We’re very excited to have these guys here,” superintendent Barb Schwamman said.
Trap shooting first became a sport at Osage High School in 2006. In the team’s 15 years, it had finished runner-up three times, therefore to finally break through and win a title was especially meaningful.
The team included Matt Abben, Jack Sparrow, Ben Popp, Andrew Thyer, Alexa Thyer, Jace Popp, Alex Hemann and Connor Mehmen.
Head coach Larry Johnson spoke on behalf of his athletes.
“We won by four points at state because Jack (Sparrow) came up and shot a fantastic score,” Johnson said.
There were 16 athletes on the team in 2021. That number has been much higher in the past, around 40. It is a popular sport.
Assistant coach and team gunsmith Tom Beyer, and assistant coach Calving Thyer were also present: “He fixes anything we have trouble with,” Johnson said of Beyer.
Besides its starting five, Osage will take two alternates when it travels to Mason, Michigan, to compete for a national title. While their scores might not count for team points, the alternates will be competing as individuals.
Matt Johnson will be unable to attend because of military duty.
“We’ll have to have a special meeting, because we didn’t know for sure they were going or not,” Schwamman said of approving the trap shooting team’s trip out-of-state to nationals. “But we will support that, I’m sure.”
The team leaves for Michigan on July 7. They will shoot for three straight days.
Johnson told the Board that his team started sluggish at the beginning of the season, but pulled it together as the year went on.
“They earned the right,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to qualify to get into the national championship. And if they do well, these poor kids will shoot 200 rounds in one day.”
Another victory for Osage was avoiding the sudden rise in the price of shotgun shells.
“We were fortunate,” Johnson said. “We got into it early. Our shells cost us $54 a case. Now they’re $81 a case and you can’t get them.”
He also said that when the team arrives in Michigan, each parent would pay around $1,100 for registration costs. Families will carpool on the way to nationals. Mason is just south of Lansing and not far from Detroit.
The hard work the team put in to get to Michigan will also pay off after they leave school; colleges are beginning to offer full-ride scholarships for trap shooting.
“We’re proud of what you kids did,” board president Rick Sletten said. “We hope [nationals] is a great experience for you as well.”
“It is a big deal,” Schwamman added. “We need to get kids to understand how many things we excel at. You guys are awesome. We’ve never had kids compete at this level. That wrapped up one of the most amazing years I can attest to with COVID.”
In other business:
• The school also selected its top three legislative priorities, which it picks each year. Board member Brenda Johanns suggested mental health be number one. Mental health was then chosen as Osage’s main priority. Number two was state supplemental aid. Number three was school funding policy.
• A contract with North Iowa Area Community College was approved. NIACC offers around 46 college classes to Osage High School students.
• Osage will raise lunch fees by a small amount next school year: preschool and K prep from $35 to $40 and elementary from $65 to $70. They had not been raised in some time, Schwamman said. Middle school and high school fees will remain the same.
“Breakfast is free all of next year again,” Schwamman said. “We think that’s a great thing for our families. It’s a great savings. We hope families take advantage of that. During summer school, breakfast and lunch are free the next two weeks, and then they’ll be free for two weeks again in July.”
Around 25 students attend summer school.
• In personnel matters, Adam Brinkman resigned as assistant track coach and then was hired as the varsity coach. Erin Wilson was hired as high school guidance counselor after serving as a teacher.
Discussion moved to substitute teachers.
“It’s a competitive market factor,” Schwamman said of wages for substitute teachers. “For our teachers, we want to go from $120 to $125. It’s only a $5 a day difference, but again we need to stay near the top of the pack.
“And when you research what everyone else is doing, we’re right where we need to be, because we need to attract substitute teachers, or you’re not going to have classrooms full. That’s going to be a real issue because the market is so tight right now for teachers. It’s going to be hard to fill up classrooms this fall, which isn’t good for our administrators or for our kids.”
