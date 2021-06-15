Osage toasts champion trap shooters

Matt Johnson will be unable to attend because of military duty.

“We’ll have to have a special meeting, because we didn’t know for sure they were going or not,” Schwamman said of approving the trap shooting team’s trip out-of-state to nationals. “But we will support that, I’m sure.”

The team leaves for Michigan on July 7. They will shoot for three straight days.

Johnson told the Board that his team started sluggish at the beginning of the season, but pulled it together as the year went on.

“They earned the right,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to qualify to get into the national championship. And if they do well, these poor kids will shoot 200 rounds in one day.”

Another victory for Osage was avoiding the sudden rise in the price of shotgun shells.

“We were fortunate,” Johnson said. “We got into it early. Our shells cost us $54 a case. Now they’re $81 a case and you can’t get them.”

He also said that when the team arrives in Michigan, each parent would pay around $1,100 for registration costs. Families will carpool on the way to nationals. Mason is just south of Lansing and not far from Detroit.