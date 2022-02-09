Osage to address condition of sidewalks

The condition of sidewalks continues to be an issue in the City of Osage.

Resident Martha Dorow presented her ideas and suggestions about the state of walkways at the Feb. 7 Osage City Council meeting. Dorow has knowledge of a wide variety of walkway maintenance, as she has lived in such locales as Forest City, Northfield, Minn., the Twin Cities, and Seoul, South Korea.

As a dog owner, Dorow spends every day on residential sidewalks.

“I prefer sidewalks to walking on the street,” she said, describing the sidewalks in Osage as an obstacle course. “Most are in terrible condition and very unsafe. I’ve taken to walking on the street more often, and that has caused new problems for me.” Streets by their nature are uneven and meant for traffic.

In the winter, walkways are not consistently shoveled of snow, according to Dorow. Because of their condition, it becomes difficult to remove snow and ice.

“I’ve become very irritated with the status of sidewalks in Osage,” she said. “I’ve been walking along them for many years, and frankly I am disappointed that the city has let it get so bad.”

In the summer and fall of 2021, Dorow diagramed a map of walkway conditions in Osage; her evaluations were based on regulations in the city code. Some sidewalks are adequate, others need repair, while others need completely replaced, according to Dorow, who added her assessment was not a scientific study.

She presented to the council photographs of wide cracks, holes, depressions and missing chunks in the concrete.

Dorow also indicated handicap ramps were not up to city code.

There is a direct correlation between housing conditions and sidewalk conditions, Dorow said. In her opinion, newer sidewalk often abuts newer property.

“Some of the worst sidewalks are by houses in terrible shape,” she said.

Dorow said it hurts taxpayers if someone successfully sues the city after an accidental fall, and the code says abutting property owner are responsible to minimize the liability of the city. She added there was no current sidewalk inspection program with any teeth.

Councilmember Judy Voaklander said around two years ago a housing committee conceived a housing redevelopment loan program that in part covered sidewalks. Councilmember Rick Bodensteiner and Osage Mayor Steve Cooper indicated sidewalk discussion goes back over 20 years. Cooper said finding a willing sidewalk inspector is a major obstacle, and he suggested hiring an outside engineer.

“It has to start someplace, because we are liable along with the property owner,” Cooper said. “If somebody falls down, they can sue the city.”

“I am not saying you should tell people to put in sidewalks where there never have been sidewalks before,” Dorow said. “It’s just not going to help anything. But if the property has taken one out, never put it back, and the adjoining properties have a sidewalk, the sidewalk should be put back in.”

The focus would preferably be on high traffic sidewalks such as around schools, hospitals and churches, according to Dorow.

“Most people you see walk by your house are walking in the streets because the sidewalks are bad,” Cooper added. He said a sidewalk across from Lincoln Elementary School is one of the worst in Osage.

“You shouldn’t have to fear falling because of the poor condition of the sidewalk,” Dorow said, emphasizing the danger to senior citizens. “If you want people to come here and move here, I think having a good sidewalk would be better.”

Osage Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay said an expensive aspect for a homeowner includes the cost of equipment and the removal of debris and remnants of old sidewalks during construction.

“With city forces, you could offer free removal and disposal,” Dunlay said. “We have all the equipment to do it. That would be huge. It’d be a big asset to a homeowner.”

Another issue is sidewalk construction damaging tree roots, which can cause a tree to fall, according to Dorow’s research.

“There are going to be a lot of things you’re going to have to discuss and work out,” Cooper said. “I think this could be a good time to start.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

