Osage summer library program goes digital

The Osage Public Library’s Summer Program will be different this year. The library will not have a face-to-face program, instead it will be a digital program. The library will also offer activity kits and incentives that can be picked up at the drive-up window. Families will have the option to do everything online, a combination of online work and picking up kits and incentives, or they can do everything on paper.

The digital program the Osage Public Library has this year is the ReadSquared program: http://osagelibraryia.readsquared.com/.

This program is designed for ages 4 to 12 years old. The program is available now through July 24 and participants can sign up any time during this period.

Participants can earn points by reading and completing activities. Once they earn enough points they will receive a completion certificate. With each level they reach through earning points, their name will go into a drawing for weekly prizes and the grand prizes at the end of the program.

For more information contact the children’s librarian, Tracy Scharper, either by phone: 641-732-3323 or email: childrenopl@osage.net. She is at the library on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Or visit the library’s Facebook page: Osage Library – Iowa.