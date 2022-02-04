Osage students roll the dice on role playing games

At Osage Community High School there are many boards. One is for chess, others for fantasy games like Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. Within these worlds, students find competition, character building and companionship.

That is why some teachers and students are advocating for chess and Dungeons & Dragons to become officially sanctioned school clubs.

Rylie Weber, Adon Haigh and Emily Baldwin want to ensure that happens before they graduate.

In the D&D world, Weber is the Dungeon Master, or DM. She is a godlike being who oversees the game. Her peers elected Weber as DM. “I’m the only one willing to do it,” she said.

If Weber could choose, on Wednesdays the Hamlin Garland room would become a dungeon, with dragons gathered around the table rolling dice in the Osage Public Library. LEAD students are currently working on the plan to sanction the game.

“Most of the players in town tend to be older and not in high school,” Weber said. Around eight classmates partake, but there are others she would like to gather into the fold.

Haigh is the rookie. Character is his love, not only for a being’s physical traits, but what makes them human, good, bad or in-between. From these wizards and dwarves he builds a world, as long as the DM is on board.

Baldwin is a hardcore elf. In the real world, she also wants to build a community around Dungeons & Dragons.

Osage High School math teacher Jeremy Cue is the mentor.

“He’s trying to get a group together in the school, but unfortunately I don’t think we’ve set it up yet,” Weber said.

“I believe D&D should be school sanctioned,” Cue said. “The stories and scenarios in D&D foster creativity, problem solving and critical thinking. It helps students improve their verbal skills and their communication and collaboration with others. D&D provides an opportunity to be involved in a school activity for some students who might otherwise not be a member of an extracurricular.

“Students who are involved in extracurricular activities are more successful academically. They have more connections with their peers and teachers, and they have a deep sense of pride since they are more invested in the school.”

Chess

Weber’s father taught her chess when she was nine. In turn, Weber taught Baldwin in sixth grade how to play. When he was six, Haigh pulled a dusty chessboard from a high shelf at his home and taught himself the 1,400-year-old game.

Many learned from computer simulations like Kasparov Checkmate.

Osage students hold tournaments during lunch.

“Both games are very strategy based,” Haigh said, describing Dungeons & Dragons as 4D chess. “In chess, any small mistake can get you killed.”

Many crossover students would also like to make chess an official club.

Weber points out the disparities between the two. She describes D&D, whose matches are called campaigns, as a storybook read to a child but much more complex.

“You’re not trying to win, you’re trying to tell a story,” Weber said. “And you interact with it. In D&D, if you make the wrong move, the DM kills you.” A chilling admission from a Dungeon Master.

“Basically, you don’t go to book club to be the best at reading,” Haigh said. His goal is to rebel against the DM, Weber, though Haigh himself is her assistant. Baldwin aspires to be a DM, a usurper to Weber’s throne.

Baldwin touts the strategy involved.

“It’s a way to express yourself,” Baldwin said. “You can be anything you want to be. You could be a monstrous creature fighting with a sword, or a little elf that plays a lute. It’s about having fun and interacting with friends through your character.

“I like reading fantasy books, and I went down a rabbit hole on the Internet.”

It could take hours to form a character.

One Green Devil lamented the fact she chose a crow that could not talk as her avatar. “It was frustrating,” the crow said afterward.

The physical world of D&D such as figurines can get expensive, as one gamer recently considered purchasing $150 worth of D&D books. A program called Hero Forge allows players to make miniature figures akin to customized chess pieces.

“Adding a club could help with the budget,” Haigh said of both chess and Dungeons & Dragons.

Pixilation

The length of a Dungeon and Dragons campaign is limitless. The DM can simply create more levels.

Because of the Internet, a student in Iowa can play chess or Dungeons & Dragons with a teenager in New Zealand. Gamers play virtually more often than in person. They freely describe themselves as nerds.

While there are gods in Dungeons & Dragons, they are mortal and resemble Norse mythology, from which J.R.R. Tolkien modeled The Lord of the Rings. There is magic like with Merlin and the legend of King Arthur. It follows a long tradition of fantasy and myth, from Homer’s Odyssey to Beowulf.

In the past, Dungeons & Dragons has had a rough go of it.

In a world full of violence on television and video games such as Call of Duty, it was D&D in the 1980s blamed for many of society’s ills. According to a 2014 BBC News article, The great 1980s Dungeons & Dragon panic, Patricia Pulling sued her son’s high school principal, claiming “… the curse placed upon her son’s character during a game run by the principal was real.” Pulling believed D&D used demonology, witchcraft, divination and satanic rituals to achieve its goals.

The article contrasted the hysteria of the past with a present view of role playing: “Today, any veteran player from the game's early years would speak of its positive attributes. It was based almost entirely in the imagination. It was social. No screens were involved.” In other words, no pixelated video game’s amateur preparations for war.

The censorship of D&D has bordered on what some consider absurd, as a Wisconsin prison once confiscated D&D materials from inmates on the grounds it would lead to gang behavior and fantasies of escape, according to an article in the Journal of Humanistic Psychology called Imaginative Role-Playing as a Medium for Moral Development: Dungeons & Dragons Provides Moral Training.

The Osage students believe there is math in D&D, there are grid boards and logic, though Baldwin says the complexities of the equations fall short of calculus. After a player rolls a 20-sided die, they can add a modifier. Luck sometimes decides whether a warrior strikes hard enough to smash a monster’s armor.

It can be difficult to teach and keep younger students interested in the game because of their undeveloped attention spans. D&D involves a higher level of mental development.

“I love making characters and fleshing them out to their fullest potential,” Baldwin said.

Some characters use platonic love instead of swords. Some characters are good, some evil. Some just don’t care. Others are ascetic monks. The possibilities are endless as long as there is a skilled DM to guide the way, lamp in hand in a world of lore.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

