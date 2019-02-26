OSAGE | Fifth-graders at Osage Middle School presented information on famous people, historical events, the Solar System, animals, and much more during their annual Project Fair on Feb. 18.
Each of the 84 students who participated chose a project, wrote a research paper and created a display with a visual element.
The fair included displays on bass fishing, puppy mills, Nintendo, volcanoes, Pearl Harbor, ocean pollution, Martin Luther King Jr., malaria, 9/11, the FBI, puffins, drones, Mexico, and Nile Kinnick.
"Our main goal is the research," said fifth-grade teacher Audrey Christensen.
The students took notes during their research and cited their sources in the papers they wrote.
"They even had to stand up in front of their class and give a presentation," Christensen said.
Osage fourth-graders came to the middle school during the day to see the displays. Afterwards the fifth-graders took turns looking at each other's projects.
The fifth-graders answered questions from other students about their projects, which gave them practice for when the public attended the fair during parent-teacher conferences from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Fifth-grader Erica Gast said the inspiration for her project came from being "kind of disappointed when they said Pluto wasn't a planet anymore."
That led her to do research on Pluto.
She said she learned all kinds of interesting things about Pluto, including that it was discovered in 1930, is 4 billion miles from the sun and consists of 70 percent rock and 30 percent ice.
For the visual element of her display, she painted one larger foam ball and five smaller ones to represent Pluto and its five moons.
Another fifth-grader, Taylor Hobbs, did his project on robots.
He demonstrated how a small robot named Cozmo can pick up and stack blocks.
Cozmo definitely has his quirks, according to Taylor.
"He enjoys playing peek-a-boo for some reason," he said.