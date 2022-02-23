Osage students hope to take table-top gaming to next level

At Osage Community High School there are many boards. One is for chess, others for fantasy games like Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. Within these worlds, students find competition, character building and companionship.

That is why some teachers and students are advocating for chess and Dungeons & Dragons to become officially sanctioned school clubs. Rylie Weber, Adon Haigh and Emily Baldwin want to ensure that happens before they graduate.

In the D&D world, Weber is the Dungeon Master, or DM. She is a godlike being who oversees the game. Her peers elected Weber as DM. “I’m the only one willing to do it,” she said.

“Most of the players in town tend to be older and not in high school,” Weber said. Around eight classmates partake, but there are others she would like to gather into the fold.

Haigh is the rookie. Character is his love, not only for a being’s physical traits, but what makes them human, good, bad or in-between. From these wizards and dwarves he builds a world, as long as the DM is on board.

Baldwin is a hardcore elf. In the real world, she also wants to build a community around Dungeons & Dragons.

Osage High School math teacher Jeremy Cue is the mentor.

“He’s trying to get a group together in the school, but unfortunately I don’t think we’ve set it up yet,” Weber said.

“I believe D&D should be school sanctioned,” Cue said. “The stories and scenarios in D&D foster creativity, problem solving and critical thinking. It helps students improve their verbal skills and their communication and collaboration with others.

“Students who are involved in extracurricular activities are more successful academically. They have more connections with their peers and teachers, and they have a deep sense of pride since they are more invested in the school.”

Chess

Weber’s father taught her chess when she was nine. In turn, Weber taught Baldwin in sixth grade how to play. When he was six, Haigh pulled a dusty chessboard from a high shelf at his home and taught himself the 1,400-year-old game.

Many learned from computer simulations like Kasparov Checkmate.

“Both games are very strategy based,” Haigh said, describing Dungeons & Dragons as 4D chess. “In chess, any small mistake can get you killed.”

Many crossover students would also like to make chess an official club.

Weber points out the disparities between the two. She describes D&D, whose matches are called campaigns, as a storybook read to a child but much more complex.

“You’re not trying to win, you’re trying to tell a story,” Weber said. “And you interact with it. In D&D, if you make the wrong move, the DM kills you.” A chilling admission from a Dungeon Master.

“Basically, you don’t go to book club to be the best at reading,” Haigh said. His goal is to rebel against the DM, Weber, though Haigh himself is her assistant. Baldwin aspires to be a DM, a usurper to Weber’s throne.

“It’s a way to express yourself,” Baldwin said. “You can be anything you want to be. You could be a monstrous creature fighting with a sword, or a little elf that plays a lute. It’s about having fun and interacting with friends through your character.

The physical world of D&D such as figurines can get expensive, as one gamer recently considered purchasing $150 worth of D&D books. A program called Hero Forge allows players to make miniature figures akin to customized chess pieces.

“Adding a club could help with the budget,” Haigh said of both chess and Dungeons & Dragons.

