Osage students graduate Des Moines Area Community Colleg

More than 600 students graduated from the summer semester from Des Moines Area Community College’s Ankeny, Boone, Carroll, Newton, Urban and West Campuses.
Among them were the following students:
Bailey Johnson, Osage -- crime scene investigation
Madison Soltau, Osage -- dental assistant
Des Moines Area Community College offers 200 programs, certificates and transfer degrees, annually serving more than 70,000 credit and noncredit students on six campuses and six learning centers.
