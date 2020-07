× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Justin Marcy of Osage qualified for the Minnesota University, Mankato's spring 2020 Honors List.

2,805 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 on a 4.0 scale to qualify for the Honors List.

Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,297 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.

