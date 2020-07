Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Gillian Johanns of Osage was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at the University of Nebraska.

Johanns is a junior child, youth, and family major, and she was named to the Dean's List for the College of Education and Human Sciences. A grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale is required to be eligible for the Dean's List.