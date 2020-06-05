Osage student named to Bradley University Dean's List

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Laurel Burrington of Osage was named to the Bradley University Fall 2020 Dean's List.

Burrington is majoring in theatre arts and is among the 2,600 students named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Bradley University is a private university in Peoria, Illinois, with an enrollment of 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students.

