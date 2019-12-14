{{featured_button_text}}
DSC_8837.jpg

Zach Duren at second base for the Osage Green Devils.

A scholarship for a local youth is on the line, so it's time to roll up your sleeves.

Osage student Zach Duren will host the Zachary Duren Scholarship Drive Blood Drive from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Monday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1403 State St.

Donors can make an appointment at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or by contacting Duren at 641-832-7870.

