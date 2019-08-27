The 2018 street project for the city of Osage is now substantially complete, 10 months later than originally anticipated.
City Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay said the general contractor for the project, Wicks Construction, will not be penalized because the delays were weather-related.
State officials sent a letter to the city and other government entities across Iowa last month asking that contractors who had work delayed due to the exceptionally wet weather during the summer of 2018 not be penalized, according to Dunlay.
He noted there was also a lot of rain this spring that also delayed construction work.
Work on the project began in May 2018. The substantial completion date in the original contract was Oct. 18, 2018.
On Jan. 7 of this year, the council -- acting upon Danburg's recommendation -- voted in favor of a change order changing that deadline to June 28.
On Aug. 19, the city council voted to pay Wicks Construction $473,972 for the latest work on the project, bringing the total paid so far to $1.8 million.
The city won't have to pay much more because around 97 percent of the project is completed, said engineer Mike Danburg from SEH.
The only work left is project clean-up and seeding, according to Danburg.
He said he hopes the project will be ready for final acceptance by the council during its Sept. 23 meeting.
The original estimated cost for Wicks to complete the project was $1.9 million.
