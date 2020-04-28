Osage seniors adapt to having their year cut short

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on April 17 that Iowa schools would not be going back this school year, officially cutting the Class of 2020’s senior year.
Prom was supposed to take place the weekend of April 18. Student body President Makayla Mostek should be giving her graduation speech on May 17, but now will be giving it on June 21, the day after the new prom date.
Athletes are missing out on spring sports. Mostek and other Osage students are not getting the chance to perform the school’s variety show, which they’ve spent months practicing.
“I’m missing out on a lot of things we put months of work into, so it’s just unfortunate to see that they’re not going to happen,” says Mostek.
Mostek’s mom Katie says it’s been hard for her as a parent, too. She says she misses the “lasts” of her daughter’s senior year the most.
“It would’ve been her last variety show, which she’s been a part of all through high school,” says Katie. “We didn’t get to see the last of that; we’re not going to see the last band concert or the last choir concert. All the lasts. That’s tough, because you can’t go back and redo them. We would have maybe cherished the ones that we did see a little bit more because they would’ve been the last and we didn’t know that.”
Mostek was involved in cross country, girl’s wrestling, softball, choir, band, Model UN, Educators Rising, DECA, Big Sister, student council, the school’s musicals, and choir. She says being involved in all of that in high school was a great experience for her.
“Being involved in all the different activities I have been has just been great experiences. I’ve gotten to meet a lot of people and meet people from other grades that I might not have got to talked to, or from other schools,” says Makayla. “Participating in girls’ state wrestling was an awesome opportunity because it was the first of girls’ state wrestling to ever be in the state of Iowa, so that’s probably one of my top favorites just because it was just such a big thing in history for a lot of people.”
Makayla’s advice to underclassmen is to do all the school activities that they’re interested in. “(Don’t) be afraid to be yourself and (take) all those opportunities and (use) them as ways to teach you to grow as a person but also to meet new people and branch out.”
As of right now Makayla doesn’t know where she will be going to school next year, but her mom says she has a lot of options. She also acknowledged the difficulty of going to a college visit right now due to COVID-19.
Another Osage senior who encourages underclassmen to do as many school activities as they want is Mia Knudsen.
“Always try to get involved in things even if it’s out of your comfort zone and don’t take the time for granted because it definitely goes faster than you think,” Knudsen says.
Osage senior Rachel Fangmeier has some different advice than her classmates.
“Don’t wish your life away because right now I know I’ve said a couple of times that I can’t wait to be done with high school but I’m kind of regretting my words with that because I’m not getting my goodbyes that I wanted,” says Rachel.
She even wrote a letter in which she expressed all of the emotions she’s been feeling about having her senior year cut short. According to Rachel the letter was supposed to be private, but after sharing it with her mom Jennifer Fangmeier and a friend they both encouraged her to share it with English teacher Melanie Gast. Gast then encouraged Rachel to share it on Facebook, which she eventually did.
Rachel will be going to NIACC in the fall to study graphic communications.
Jennifer has given her daughter some advice as she goes onto her future adventures. She says she wants her daughter to be true to herself and to do what she loves and love what she does.
Mia says her favorite high school memories were the homecoming activities and getting to go to the state championship with the girls’ basketball team this year. She says she’s going to miss the little things, like the countdown to the last day of school, getting to say goodbye to friends and teachers, and getting her slip that will say she can graduate signed.
“(A)t first I was like ‘it might not be that bad not having to go to school’ but then once they extended the date and it really hit and the online classes started it was super sad knowing that I wasn’t going to get the experiences of finishing out classes for the last time with my friends or just seeing my teachers and doing the normal school routine,” says Mia.
She says she’s keeping busy with her online classes. “Even though they’re not graded I know I need to do them just to prepare myself for college (…),” says Mia. She will be going to Iowa State University in the fall to study biology.
During this unprecedented time Mia’s mom Kerry Knudsen has been by her daughter’s side. “I certainly can’t say I’ve ever been in that situation but I can just try to help her make the best of it,” says Kerry.
Kerry says she’s going to miss having her daughter around. “Not only is she my daughter she’s my best friend,” says Kerry. “And so just having her around every day, having her in the same town, having access to her, is probably what I’m going to miss the most.”
Superintendent Barb Schwamman also has a daughter graduating this year. She says it’s been hard keeping a balance between being a mom of a senior and the school’s superintendent. “It’s harder when I have (a senior), so in my job I have to balance between my head and my heart. (…) I have to know when to step back and say it’s OK to cry and it’s OK to be a mom for a while, but now you have to go back into superintendent mode and think about this,” says Barb.
Her daughter Libby Schwamman will be going into the Air Force and will be leaving Osage in September. “I just wanted something different and the Air Force gives me a lot of opportunities (…),” says Libby.
Libby says she’s going to miss the little things like the countdown and saying goodbye to her teachers.
All four of the moms want to make sure their daughters don’t forget this unprecedented time and the lessons it can teach them.
“I think that’s hard as a parent (to not see your senior do all the things they were supposed to do). You wait 18 years for this and then to not see them experience it the way they normally would have,” says Barb. “But what we have to remember is that this is their new normal and they’ll do the best they can do with it. I think we’ll just miss all the little moments (…)”
Jennifer says that overall her daughter Rachel has been handling the situation well. “I think she’s been coping well,” says Jennifer. “I mean you all have your days when you get mad and mopey but I think that’s to be expected of anyone in this situation, whether they’re a senior in high school or just anybody not being able to go to work or socialize if you’re really a social butterfly. It’s hard to be quarantined and only be in your own space.”
Kerry wants her daughter Mia to remember this year and how unique it was. “(I want her to) remember this year and everything that it’s brought,” says Kerry. “I try to tell her that this time right now that she’s experiencing is definitely going to be something that will be talked about years into the future and that she’s part of making history right now (…).”
“I think this is really showing that life can throw you curveballs and that you kind of have to roll with it and try to be positive,” says Katie in giving advice to her daughter. “Look towards the future and know that you can get through something like this because you’ve been through it. If life was easy all the way through and then you got thrown a curveball you wouldn’t know how to handle it. Her being thrown a curveball at such a young age and having to deal with disappointment at such a young age will help her in the future.”
