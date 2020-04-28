Osage seniors adapt to having their year cut short

Her daughter Libby Schwamman will be going into the Air Force and will be leaving Osage in September. “I just wanted something different and the Air Force gives me a lot of opportunities (…),” says Libby.

Libby says she’s going to miss the little things like the countdown and saying goodbye to her teachers.

All four of the moms want to make sure their daughters don’t forget this unprecedented time and the lessons it can teach them.

“I think that’s hard as a parent (to not see your senior do all the things they were supposed to do). You wait 18 years for this and then to not see them experience it the way they normally would have,” says Barb. “But what we have to remember is that this is their new normal and they’ll do the best they can do with it. I think we’ll just miss all the little moments (…)”

Jennifer says that overall her daughter Rachel has been handling the situation well. “I think she’s been coping well,” says Jennifer. “I mean you all have your days when you get mad and mopey but I think that’s to be expected of anyone in this situation, whether they’re a senior in high school or just anybody not being able to go to work or socialize if you’re really a social butterfly. It’s hard to be quarantined and only be in your own space.”