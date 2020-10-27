 Skip to main content
Osage Senior News
Osage Senior News

The Osage Senior Citizens Center has been notified by Elderbridge of Mason City that dining in at our Senior Center is now postponed until Jan. 4, 2021, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in their 29-county service area.

The Osage Senior Center will continue with home deliveries and curbside pickup during this time. If you have not registered with Elderbridge in Mason City, please call 800-243-0678. If you have questions, please call 641-732-4260 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon.

