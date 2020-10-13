Osage Senior News (copy)

 Skip to main content
The Osage Senior Citizens Center has received word from  Elderbridge of Mason City that date for dining in has been postponed until Nov. 2 at this time.

If you have not registered to receive a meal, please call Elderbridge in Mason City at 800-243-0678. Our center continues to provide home delivered meals or curbside pickup during weekdays. If you have questions, please call the Senior Center at 732-4260 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and noon.

