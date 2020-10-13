Osage Senior News (copy)

The Osage Senior Citizens Center has received word from Elderbridge of Mason City that date for dining in has been postponed until Nov. 2 at this time.

If you have not registered to receive a meal, please call Elderbridge in Mason City at 800-243-0678. Our center continues to provide home delivered meals or curbside pickup during weekdays. If you have questions, please call the Senior Center at 732-4260 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and noon.