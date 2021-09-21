Osage Senior Center awarded $5,000 in funding

The Osage City Council wasted no time in awarding $5,000 worth of funding for the Osage Senior Center at its Sept. 20 meeting.
But after a lengthy discussion, the council tabled two agenda items that would have helped to move along the progress of the proposed splash pad and playground renovation project.
Ron Muhlenbruck, president of the board of directors of the Osage Senior Citizen Center, addressed the council concerning the center’s activity during this past year’s pandemic.
Muhlenbruck expressed his appreciation for the council’s funding over the past few years, and told members that the center continued to provide home delivery and curbside pickup meals throughout the pandemic close down, and early this summer reopened for in-house dining.
Muhlenbruck stated that home deliveries have remained stable throughout the past couple of years, but in-house dining was down after reopening. He said the center continues to make building improvements to keep the facility updated, but currently is seeking to purchase a new stove with an electronic ignition.
The council approved the requested $5,000.
Later, council members tabled two agenda items regarding the construction of a new splash pad, bath house, and an inclusive playground at Osage City Park.
Financing and bids for the estimated $1,204,000 project were to be discussed, but it was noted that a new Urban Renewal Amendment has to be passed before the city can use General Obligation Bonding or Urban Renewal Revenue Bonds.
Initially, the city approved a $950,000 package for financing the project, but when construction bids came in at more than $1.2 million, it now requires the approval of the Urban Renewal Amendment to secure the additional funding.
The Urban Renewal Amendment is scheduled for a vote in November, so the Council decided to table the two agenda items and seek more information before they meet on Oct. 4.
“I personally don’t feel comfortable obligating the city to a debt before we know how to pay for it,” said Mayor Steve Cooper.
Other items on the agenda included:
• Setting the date for Trick or Treating. Deputy City Clerk Kathie Blake suggested the annual event be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
The Council approved her suggestion.
• The Council also released the Osage Manufacturing Mortgage that was paid off in early September. A payment of $169,760 was approved for a partial pay certificate for the ongoing work on the city’s new well and water tower.
• The issue of sewer backups during heavy rains also came into discussion. Several houses in the northeast section of town have recently had issues.
Tom Madden of SEH, who is a consulting engineer for the city, pointed out that many of the issues lie with property owners. Madden stated that many of the houses in that area of town were constructed in the 1970s, and contractors placed tile lines around the foundations of the homes, and tied those lines into the sanitary sewer lines. Thus, he said, the backup water flowing into basements is not from the city, but from water exiting the tile lines around foundations.
Mayor Cooper suggested that Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay and a committee look into the matter and report back to the Council at a later date.