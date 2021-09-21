Osage Senior Center awarded $5,000 in funding

Financing and bids for the estimated $1,204,000 project were to be discussed, but it was noted that a new Urban Renewal Amendment has to be passed before the city can use General Obligation Bonding or Urban Renewal Revenue Bonds.

Initially, the city approved a $950,000 package for financing the project, but when construction bids came in at more than $1.2 million, it now requires the approval of the Urban Renewal Amendment to secure the additional funding.

The Urban Renewal Amendment is scheduled for a vote in November, so the Council decided to table the two agenda items and seek more information before they meet on Oct. 4.

“I personally don’t feel comfortable obligating the city to a debt before we know how to pay for it,” said Mayor Steve Cooper.

Other items on the agenda included:

• Setting the date for Trick or Treating. Deputy City Clerk Kathie Blake suggested the annual event be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The Council approved her suggestion.

• The Council also released the Osage Manufacturing Mortgage that was paid off in early September. A payment of $169,760 was approved for a partial pay certificate for the ongoing work on the city’s new well and water tower.