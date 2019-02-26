OSAGE | The Osage School District is hosting its first STEAM Festival from 5-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at Osage Lincoln Elementary and Middle School/High School. The event is free and open to all students, families and community members.
The STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math, are areas which Osage teachers have been incorporating into their curriculum.
"We want students to be able to explore what is out there and learn in new and innovative ways," said festival organizer, Kelley Molitor. "This is a night to showcase things we do and things we are working toward."
The event will provide interactive opportunities for both students and families to learn more about careers in STEAM.
Molitor said some examples will include a virtual welder, drone simulations, virtual roller coaster, zspace, 3D AR/VR interactive learning experience, computer science.
"Many of these opportunities are being provided by industries and businesses in North Iowa," Molitor said.
Molitor said her biggest goal, for the event, was to allow students, parents and community members to see technology, either being used at school or one day be purchased by the school district.
Businesses and industries scheduled to participate in the event include Valent BioSciences, Sukup Manufacturing Co., Dean Snyder Construction, Atura Architecture, Moss Educational and Industrial Training, zSpace, Verizon Girls STEM Camp, Girls Scouts, Army National Guard, Iowa State Flex Truck, Iowa State Role Model - WISE Program, Mitchell County Regional Health Center, Synergy, Civil Air Patrol and Bergland and Cram Architects.
First Citizens Bank will provide a light supper until gone. This is a schedule from February, when the event was cancelled due to inclement weather.
