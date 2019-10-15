Physical violence toward school district property, school staff, and classmates is on the rise throughout the United States.
Although this type of behavior is commonly blamed on marginalized students, absentee parents and struggling teachers, a large part is said to be directly attributed to student mental health.
The staff and administration at Osage Community Schools has been working hard over the past several years to address the mental health needs of their students.
One method being implemented is trauma-informed care or TIC.
Programs using a TIC model realize the necessity in understanding the way the brain works and how people, who have had repeated adverse life, experience function differently from those who have not.
Trauma-informed programs employ a delivery system of services that meets individuals where they are and ensures they are providing an environment, which uses a skill set that allows the individuals to function at their highest level.
Just as the TIC model moved through the mental health system, it is also entering the public school system.
At the end of the 2017-18 school year, administration in the Osage School District began looking for ways to bring the TIC model into the district. In the spring of 2019, a group of teachers was tasked with determining an efficient and effective way to deliver the TIC mental health model in an educational setting.
After a great deal of consultation with experts in TIC, the determination was made to use Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) as the educational strategy delivery system.
TBRI is a program developed by the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development at Texas Christian University and is a “delivery system” or set of caregiver strategies to be used under the model of Trauma-Informed Care.
TBRI employs three levels of relational interventions with individuals - connection, empowerment and correction.
In the Osage Schools, TBRI serves as the strategy delivery system for the implementation of a district-wide, trauma-informed care mental health support model.
The following definition of "trauma" was developed by the Osage TIC-TBRI Core Group during the spring of 2019: "At Osage Schools, we believe trauma is an event or environment that is confusing, scary or otherwise life-altering. It can create an emotional or physical response that can affect a student's ability to regulate his or her emotions and to function without additional support. As educators we want to understand the needs of all students and create an environment that can meet the social, emotional and academic needs of all students, including those who have experienced trauma.”
