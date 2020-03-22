Osage school districts turns to e-learning among COVID-19 pandemic

With Gov. Kim Reynolds recommending a month-long halt to classes in hopes of slowing the coronavirus down on March 16, Osage Community Schools had to come up with a fast plan to keep kids entertained and keep them learning until classes potentially resume April 13.
According to Superintendent Barb Schwamman that goal will be achieved through e-learning with a platform called Zoom. Zoom allows a group of up to 100 people, which is the size of a typical grade level in the Osage school district, to be on a video call together. This will ensure that all students in each grade level are getting the same or similar instructions and that they’re all kept on the same page during this period when they’re not in school.
Many teachers already use e-learning, and Schwamman isn’t worried about the kids having a hard time picking it up.
“Kids are really good with technology so they’ll pick this up really quick,” says Schwamman. Kids can see each other, talk to each other, you can share your screen. We can do a lot of great things with technology.
Teachers spent March 16 learning about e-learning and preparing for this time period where their jobs will look a little different.
Schwamman says the first week of e-learning will be a bit of an adjustment period for the kids that will focus on the social and emotional pieces of e-learning and this new learning period in the kids’ lives. “We want to be able to connect with our kids,” says Schwamman. “We know that those teachers are very important people in our kids’ lives, so the social and emotional piece of this is our focus for the first week or two. Connecting with kids, giving kids activities. A lot of these things will be review type of components. Doing things that were a part of their normal routine to give them a sense of normalcy back in their lives.”
After the first week, once students are more comfortable with e-learning, teachers will move on to reviewing material they’ve already been taught this school year. No new learning will occur until students are back in classrooms.
This online opportunity is optional to families; the school isn’t making it a requirement. However, Osage Municipal Utilities is helping people who did not have internet access at home gain access so that their children will be able to get on Zoom.
The district will also be using a program they call “Plan on the Page” that will be another resource for parents. It will show what second graders, for example, will be learning for the year to give parents an idea of the topics they might want to discuss with their children. It’ll be the same across all classrooms in a grade level.
“We want to do what’s best for our kids and our community and we feel like that’s reaching out and connecting with our kids,” says Schwamman. “We want to make this less overwhelming for parents. We don’t want the school component to be a burden for them. It’s a time that none of us predicted and we’re doing the best we can to plan and to help our families through this.”
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach at 515-508-1134.