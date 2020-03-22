Osage school districts turns to e-learning among COVID-19 pandemic

With Gov. Kim Reynolds recommending a month-long halt to classes in hopes of slowing the coronavirus down on March 16, Osage Community Schools had to come up with a fast plan to keep kids entertained and keep them learning until classes potentially resume April 13.

According to Superintendent Barb Schwamman that goal will be achieved through e-learning with a platform called Zoom. Zoom allows a group of up to 100 people, which is the size of a typical grade level in the Osage school district, to be on a video call together. This will ensure that all students in each grade level are getting the same or similar instructions and that they’re all kept on the same page during this period when they’re not in school.

Many teachers already use e-learning, and Schwamman isn’t worried about the kids having a hard time picking it up.

“Kids are really good with technology so they’ll pick this up really quick,” says Schwamman. Kids can see each other, talk to each other, you can share your screen. We can do a lot of great things with technology.

Teachers spent March 16 learning about e-learning and preparing for this time period where their jobs will look a little different.