Osage school district mask mandate discussed; no action taken

When a federal judge ordered the state of Iowa to halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn at schools, it allowed school boards to circle back and discuss the mask issue.
The Osage Community School Board took that opportunity at its Sept. 20 meeting and discussed how to move forward.
Superintendent Barb Schwamman said that "last week" was a big week as the federal court injunction happened, which then allows for our individual school districts to reinstate mask mandates.
"If you watched around the state, some of our larger metro schools started to do that," she said. "Not all of them have yet. I thought we would be inundated with a lot of people who would want to talk, but we were not."
While there was discussion by Schwamman and board members, Director Angela Nasstrom was the lone member who had a vision on how to proceed.
Nasstrom said she would like the board to entertain seriously requiring masks at Lincoln Elementary School, where the students are not vaccinated.
"It’s a public issue. It’s not a personal freedom issue," Nasstrom told the board. "Those are the kids who are most vulnerable because they cannot be vaccinated."
Nasstrom said that if the district has teachers who are not willing to be vaccinated, "then they need to wear masks."
"If we have a mask mandate for the building, then I believe you will help slow the spread," she said. "We can control what happens in our building, and that would help reduce the other illnesses. Of course, I would love it to be district-wide, but I know that is fighting a losing battle.
"I just think it needs to be mandated at that level. We’re responsible for the safety of those kids at school and we want them to learn."
Lincoln Elementary School Principal Greg Adams added to discussion by saying teachers and staff aren’t doing the things they did last year during the height of the pandemic. He said students aren't eating in separate pods for lunch, and that in the lunch room there is a seating chart for about a month, which would help in contact tracing.
"We have sanitizer available, but without masks, we don’t feel like we can do what we did a year ago," he said. "We’ve only had five positives at Lincoln, so when you look at the numbers, you realize that a lot of the protocols from last year aren’t in place because we feel like it would take masks to get those protocols in place.
"We probably have 15 masks in the building of 400."
Schwamman concluded the discussion by reiterating that the district's legal team is currently looking into the mandate question. No action has been taken by the board.
"One of the things that a lot of superintendents have talked about is we don’t want to flip-flop, so we are in a holding pattern," she said. "I really feel like we want to see what these numbers do in the next week or two."
District annual goals
Osage schools curriculum director Angie Gansen believes the district can do better by its students.
In a discussion about the district's annual goals, Gansen provided the board with a detailed accounting of what has been achieved in the past and what the goals should be going forward.
"There are no magic numbers," she told the board. "We looked at where we are at and we looked at what would be a reasonable goal."
The board unanimously passed the goals.
District reading goals:
In the spring of 2021, 63 percent of students in grades K-4 were at or above the benchmark on the FAST Reading Assessments.
The goal for spring 2022 is for 75 percent of the students in K-4 to be at or above the benchmark.
"If we get it up to 75 percent, we will be at or above where we were before COVID," Gansen said. "We chose K-4 because that is that pivotal time where they are learning to read and when they get into middle and high school, then they are going to be applying that. It’s crucial that we get it there."
District mathematics goals:
In the spring of the 2021 school year, 69 percent of 7th-grade students were proficient on the Mathematics Iowa Assessments.
By the end of the 2021-22 school year, the goal for the districts' 8th-grade students will be 75 percent proficiency.
"We chose eighth grade because that is when they start to branch into what math classes they will be taking in high school," Gansen said.
District science goals:
In the spring of 2021, 64 percent of 10th-grade students were proficient on the Science Iowa Assessments.
The district goal is that by the end of the 2021-22 school year, 10th-grade students will be 75 percent proficient in science.
District culture, climate and behavior goals:
At the end of the 2020-21 school year, 89 percent (elementary), 90 percent (middle school), 80 percent (high school) of students felt that their teachers cared about them.
By the end of the 2021-22 school year, all students will be surveyed and the district will show an increase in the percentage of students who feel their teachers care for them.
Gansen said that 100 percent of 3-12 students take the survey. Nobody opted out. She said there were 201 students (grades 6-12); and 67 students (grades 3-5) who took the survey.
"That last goal is that we will increase the percentage of students who feel teachers care about them," she said. "Our goal is 100 percent. Changing that culture climate is huge. Improving the culture climate will improve academics."
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.