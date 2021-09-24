Osage school district mask mandate discussed; no action taken

"If we have a mask mandate for the building, then I believe you will help slow the spread," she said. "We can control what happens in our building, and that would help reduce the other illnesses. Of course, I would love it to be district-wide, but I know that is fighting a losing battle.

"I just think it needs to be mandated at that level. We’re responsible for the safety of those kids at school and we want them to learn."

Lincoln Elementary School Principal Greg Adams added to discussion by saying teachers and staff aren’t doing the things they did last year during the height of the pandemic. He said students aren't eating in separate pods for lunch, and that in the lunch room there is a seating chart for about a month, which would help in contact tracing.

"We have sanitizer available, but without masks, we don’t feel like we can do what we did a year ago," he said. "We’ve only had five positives at Lincoln, so when you look at the numbers, you realize that a lot of the protocols from last year aren’t in place because we feel like it would take masks to get those protocols in place.

"We probably have 15 masks in the building of 400."