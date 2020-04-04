Osage school district lunch drop-off program helping the hungry

Osage Community School District started giving out free breakfasts and lunches on March 24 to help feed children who were no longer in school due to COVID-19. On March 26 they gave out 2,280 breakfast and lunch meals, according to Superintendent Barb Schwamman.
Schwamman says the food service workers and volunteers who are handing out the meals are just starting to get into a routine as they adjust to this new way of doing things.
“It’s going very very well,” says Schwamman. “I’m very pleased with our food service workers and our paraeducators who are volunteering.”
The schedule that has been put in place allows families to pick up meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays they get enough meals for breakfast and lunch for two days, and then on Thursday they are given meals for three days. Designated pick-up spots include the main entrance of the high school, and other spots around the communities, such as church parking lots, restaurant parking lots, and post offices. School vans are used to go out and serve these places in the community.
Schwamman estimates they serve about 500 people each day they give out meals.
Jolene Hemann and Brenda Huebsch are the ones leading the program. Hemann is the current Food Service Director; Huebsch will be taking over the position next year after Hemann retires at the end of this school year. Huebsch is currently the head cook.
“I think (the meal program has) been going very fairly well,” says Huebsch. “We’re getting organized more and more as we go. At first it was overwhelming but we’ve gotten into a routine and (we’ve got) a little bit of a system going on and things seem to go pretty smooth. We have the people that we need in the right places. We have somebody in charge for delievery that does an excellent job, and the cooking staff does very well at prepping on one day and delivering on the next.”
When the program started they were only able to give out cereal for the breakfasts and cold sandwiches as the main dish for the lunches, but Hemann says they’ll be transitioning soon to hot meals that kids will then be able to heat up in the microwave or oven.
“It started out a challenge but I think we’re good to go,” says Hemann. “Real good, actually. I think we can start on some hot meals. I think it will be good until we can be back, whenever that will be.”
One challenge that they had to overcome was the fact that Hemann was self-quarantined for 14 days at the beginning of the program. She had been traveling out of state and wanted to be safe before she came back to work. She says she was on the phone with Huebsch a lot during this time.
Schwamman says she wants to thank the community for their flexibility during this difficult time. She also wanted to thank all the staff who helped make this possible.
“We were all in this together,” says Schwamman. “It was a team approach. To put something like this in place it doesn’t just happen. Again, kudos to our staff and everybody’s who worked together.”
Any families who aren’t a part of the program yet can still sign up, they just need to let the school know. The school is serving anyone in the age range of 1-18.
