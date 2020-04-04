Osage school district lunch drop-off program helping the hungry

“I think (the meal program has) been going very fairly well,” says Huebsch. “We’re getting organized more and more as we go. At first it was overwhelming but we’ve gotten into a routine and (we’ve got) a little bit of a system going on and things seem to go pretty smooth. We have the people that we need in the right places. We have somebody in charge for delievery that does an excellent job, and the cooking staff does very well at prepping on one day and delivering on the next.”

When the program started they were only able to give out cereal for the breakfasts and cold sandwiches as the main dish for the lunches, but Hemann says they’ll be transitioning soon to hot meals that kids will then be able to heat up in the microwave or oven.

“It started out a challenge but I think we’re good to go,” says Hemann. “Real good, actually. I think we can start on some hot meals. I think it will be good until we can be back, whenever that will be.”

One challenge that they had to overcome was the fact that Hemann was self-quarantined for 14 days at the beginning of the program. She had been traveling out of state and wanted to be safe before she came back to work. She says she was on the phone with Huebsch a lot during this time.