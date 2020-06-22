Osage school district continues to work on return to learn plan

The Osage School District is still in the middle of shaping its Return to Learn plan, but Superintendent Barb Schwamman gave the School Board an update at its June 15 meeting.
The district’s leadership team has been discussing its options. Right now, the team is looking at the possibility of having online learning that would look similar to what happened with the spring’s continuous learning, but just with grading and attendance required, if needed.
During a phone interview, Schwamman said that having the students return to the school buildings would be the ideal. “The board’s goal would be to return to school,” said Schwamman. “That’s what we would like to do; to have kids in person in school buildings.”
The district is waiting to hear more instruction from the Iowa Department of Education. Schwamman says the school won’t decide on what they’re going to do until either the first or second week of August.
She says that the Iowa Department of Health data will also factor into the school’s decision. It will depend on the county’s number of COVID-19 cases. As of June 16, there have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mitchell County. If that number rises, Schwamman says more restrictions will be put in place.
Ultimately the state will provide guidance, and it will be up to each school district on what should be done.
The Osage school district had a Zoom meeting with the Iowa Director of Education, Dr. Ann Lebo, to go over the state’s templates that the school will have to have filled out by July 1. The department is asking Iowa school districts to fill out the templates and answer some questions so that it can better understand each districts' needs for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
“We’re very lucky to have a board that’s supportive of what we’re talking about doing (with Return to Learn),” says Schwamman.
During the June 15 meeting, the board accepted middle school counselor Liz Schaub’s resignation letter. Sharon Reinardy will take Schaub’s position during the 2020-2021 school year.
The board approved the agreement of service between the district and Timberline Billing Service. Timberline assists school districts as a Medicaid provider in accessing Medicaid reimbursement for covered services. This includes both special education services and primary preventive services provided in a school-based setting.
Board Director Angela Nasstrom moved to approve the participation in and to join the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool. Director Potter seconded the motion and the motion carried by roll call vote.
Iowa Local Government Risk Pool allows school districts to pay a single premium at the beginning of the fiscal year to cover all natural gas services for the year (from utility expenses to the gas itself). The premium may be paid from the district’s Management Fund, according to an opinion issued by Iowa’s Auditor of State.
The district is going to continue its partnership with NIACC. NIACC will continue to provide college-level history, agricultural, medical terminology, business, English, and math courses to Osage students, and the students will continue to receive college credits for those classes.
Another college that will continue to work with the school district is Luther College. Student teachers from Luther will continue to visit Osage for their student teaching requirements.
The next School Board meeting will be held on July 20.
Molly Adamson covers Mitchell County for the Mitchell County Press News. You can reach her at molly.adamson@globegazette.com or by phone at 515-508-1134. Follow Molly on Twitter at @OsageEditor.
