Osage school district continues to work on return to learn plan

The Osage School District is still in the middle of shaping its Return to Learn plan, but Superintendent Barb Schwamman gave the School Board an update at its June 15 meeting.

The district’s leadership team has been discussing its options. Right now, the team is looking at the possibility of having online learning that would look similar to what happened with the spring’s continuous learning, but just with grading and attendance required, if needed.

During a phone interview, Schwamman said that having the students return to the school buildings would be the ideal. “The board’s goal would be to return to school,” said Schwamman. “That’s what we would like to do; to have kids in person in school buildings.”

The district is waiting to hear more instruction from the Iowa Department of Education. Schwamman says the school won’t decide on what they’re going to do until either the first or second week of August.

She says that the Iowa Department of Health data will also factor into the school’s decision. It will depend on the county’s number of COVID-19 cases. As of June 16, there have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mitchell County. If that number rises, Schwamman says more restrictions will be put in place.