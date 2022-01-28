Osage School District adopts new COVID-19 plan

At the Jan. 24 meeting of the Osage Community School Board, middle school student success program teacher Tara Henry was present with two of her students to share her department’s progress.

“We had met a lot during the summer, and I know you have the background of our screening process,” Henry said. The student success program has been focusing on the skills of executive function, social/emotional learning and flexible thinking. “That’s broken down, individualized to what those students need.”

One of the tools Henry uses is a mood meter. It provides an indication of the status of the individual as well as for the student body as a whole. Henry receives a direct email when a child’s emotional scale is low, in what she calls the red and blue zones. That day, she responded to 27 emails for red and blue students. Her goal is to respond within 24 hours. Those 27 emails were out of 78 total responses on the mood meter.

“Responding to the positives is just as important as responding to the negatives,” Henry said.

Osage Middle School Principal Sarah Leichsenring noted that with the exception of one or two, the students in Henry’s program are general education students, meaning they do not receive special education services. The skills Henry is trying to pass along are applicable to all students. Leichsenring describes the program as a personalized education plan.

“She is a great person,” seventh grader Payt’n Turnmeyer said of Henry. “She helps so many kids. She cares about our education, and she cares about us.”

Seventh grader Leah Fischer described student success as a safe environment that helps students be more positive.

“If there’s anything I can tell you right now, it’s that this is working really well,” Leichsenring said.

Osage Schools Superintendent Barb Schwamman praised Mitchell County Public Health for its assistance as a new return to learn policy went into effect on Jan. 25. For student and staff who test positive for COVID-19, the individual will isolate at home for five days. Afterward, if symptoms have improved, the individual can return to school, but must wear a mask. In addition, vaccination status is not a factor.

Household members living with positive COVID-19 individuals must contact the school and wear a mask to school for 10 days. If symptoms develop during this time, students should stay home, and it is recommended the individual gets tested and/or return 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Families have the option to quarantine for 10 days if they do not want to wear a mask at school.

“This may be more restrictive than other districts, but it’s working well for us,” Leichsenring said.

Girls wrestling in Iowa is now being sanctioned, beginning with the 2022-23 schoolyear. Iowa is the 34th state to sanction wrestling. “I think that’s awesome,” Schwamman said. “It’s the right move. I don’t think everyone’s going to agree on what happens with sanctioning. There might be things people aren’t happy with, just like other things in life.”

Schwamman said the school is blessed to have coaches and others to help with girls wrestling.

“And I think there are some things we’re going to have to decide as a school,” added Osage Athletic Director Michael Henson.

Leichsenring reported that three official RSVP volunteers read with eight middle school students every week. It is free to the school. People 55 years and older may volunteer with RSVP.

Osage High School Principal Tim Hejhal said he was excited for the next principal, Mike Kennedy, to take his place. After 14 years, Hejhal is stepping away.

“I’m here to help,” Hejhal said.

“We have a gem,” Schwamman said of Kennedy. “Everyone around the state, they are shocked a little bit. I’ve had a couple calls saying, ‘I can’t believe you got him.’”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

