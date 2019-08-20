The third of three Friday Night Out events was held on Friday, Aug. 9 in Osage City Park.
The popular event featured live music, free kids’ activities including bean bag toss, Jenga, lawn darts and spike ball, including train rides, fire truck rides, and a bounce house, along with food and beverages from several area vendors.
Fox River Mills will be handing out soccer balls.
×
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
The entertainment was provided by Paul Weitzel & The Hats, of Mason City, sponsored by Fox River Mills and Home Trust & Savings Bank.
DSC_0312.jpg
Playing Kerplunk at Friday Night Out.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0335.jpg
Enjoying some lawn dart fun at Friday Night Out.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0341.jpg
This young competitor is playing a serious game of Kan Jam.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0357.jpg
Musical entertainment provided by Paul Weitzel & The Hats.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0367.jpg
Everybody needs their tokens.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0370.jpg
The conservation club provides archery equipment for eager kids to test out.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0382.jpg
A little bit of Jurassic Park at Friday Night Out.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0386.jpg
The Kiddie Train is a kid favorite activity.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0388.jpg
You're never too old to ride the train.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0391.jpg
Kiddie Train Conductor Mike Wells takes his young riders around city park.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0408.jpg
A fun night for everyone at Osage City Park for the final Friday Night Out in Osage.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0410.jpg
A fun night for everyone at Osage City Park for the final Friday Night Out in Osage.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0413.jpg
Jumbo Jenga.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0419.jpg
Fox River Mills passed out soccer balls to the kids in attendance at Friday Night Out.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0429.jpg
Water games are always a hit on hot summer nights.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0444.jpg
Cool treats beat the heat.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0454.jpg
The line was long at Cal's Mini Donuts, but worth the wait.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0456.jpg
Homemade egg rolls were a popular choice at Friday Night Out.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0467.jpg
Osage Fire Chief Kurt Angell assisted by Oreo, his Dalmatian.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_0471.jpg
Osage Fire Department provides rides on their 1936 restored truck.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.