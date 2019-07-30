{{featured_button_text}}
The Hats

The third of three Friday Night Out events will be held 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 in Osage City Park.

The popular event features live music, free kids’ activities, including train rides, fire truck rides, and a bounce house, along with food and beverages from several area vendors.

The entertainment will be live music by Paul Weitzel & The Hats, of Mason City, sponsored by Fox River Mills and Home Trust & Savings Bank.

