Students at Osage High School are finding new ways to participate in some friendly competition.
Through eSports, students, who are not involved with the school’s typical athletic activities, are able to experience what it’s like to be part of a team.
eSports has allowed gamers from all over the world to come together and compete against each other in tournaments and challenges for about 10 years now. Recently, eSports has expanded immensely, and teams are even being built in schools.
Last year, Osage High School students went to computer science and math teacher, Chris Kyhl, about starting up an eSports Club.
“I had a group of students from my Game Design class approach me and tell me how cool it would be to have an eSports Club here at Osage,” Kyhl said. “After talking with our administration and presenting it to the school board, we were able to get it started.”
Today, about 30 students are involved in Osage’s eSports Club. Kyhl said the club currently plays team-oriented games, which typically involve five to six players competing in matches against other students from school districts throughout the state of Iowa. Osage’s current club favorites are Overwatch and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.
Aside from participating in competitions, Kyhl also works to teach students the importance of good sportsmanship and playing fair.
“Lots of times, the online gaming community can be very toxic,” Kyhl said. “There are lots of inappropriate things said in chats and online games. We work really hard to teach digital citizenship and collaboration amongst our team and the ones we compete against.”
Like other extracurricular activities at Osage, Kyhl said eSports Club participants learn to work as a team. But the club’s biggest takeaway is much bigger than that.
“We have seen some of our students with poor attendance start coming to school more regularly to be able to participate in eSports,” Kyhl said. “I think the biggest thing I have seen is eSports gives students a place to belong and a purpose for coming to school.”
