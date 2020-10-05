 Skip to main content
Osage residents charged with multiple burglaries
Check your garage and cars for missing items, Osage residents.

The Osage Police Department reported on its Facebook page that it has arrested two city residents for multiple local burglaries.

According to its press release:

Zebulon Rosendahl, 26, and Amanda Smith, 25, face one count of second degree burglary and three counts of third degree burglary after an investigation was conducted by the OPD, with assistance from city residents, the Mitchell County Sheriff's Department and the Mason City Police Department.

The investigation is not over; more charges are expected.

Numerous items were seized from Rosendahl and Smith, and the OPD would like anyone who suspects something was taken from their property to call the department at 641-732-3777.

Amanda Smith

Smith
Zebulon Rosendahl

Rosendahl
