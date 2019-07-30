The Osage Summer Library Program, “A Universe of Stories,” has been a series of “space training camps” during the past few weeks.
Over 100 youth participated in the program this year, learning about space, planets and gravity. They were treated to the Star Lab with Chelsea from the Mitchell County Conservation, made their own air propelled rockets, listened to stories, played games and created projects.
Summer Library Program finished with a finale’ on Tuesday, July 23 at the Osage Safety Center.
The Science Center of Iowa brought their newest outreach program, Outer Space Odyssey, and presented it to the 124 people in attendance. The program included some out-of-this-world experiments along with photos from the amazing journey of the Voyager spacecraft. With support from the Shop On State Grant, the program was free and open to everyone.
The grand prize winners of the Summer Library Program were announced at the Outer Space Odyssey presentation. All SLP participants had the opportunity to participate in weekly bingo challenges and have their name put in the drawing for a rocket science kit and a space tent. The lucky winners were Aaliyah Adams and Tucker Henderson.
