Osage parents, kids learn homeschooling during COVID-19

While the school has provided resources to help parents with homeschooling the school district has stated that they don’t want to put any pressure on students or parents and make this feel like a stressful time. The offered Zoom classes and resources are all optional.

Norby says she really appreciates that.

“It’s nice to have some resources and ideas, have some activities that they can do, but also know that the school is not mandating it in any way. It’s been a good balance. I will say that for someone who is still working full time it can be a little overwhelming if I had to think, 'OK, I need to fit in my full time job plus now full-time home school.’”

Katie Mostek has a seventh-grader and a senior still in the Osage school district. She also had high praise for what the district is doing.

“I really appreciate how well the school has been working with the kids and trying to keep them connected,” says Mostek. “Sometimes they don’t always get the credit they deserve but they deserve a lot of credit because this is something none of us has ever dealt with in our lifetimes.”