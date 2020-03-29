Osage parents, kids learn homeschooling during COVID-19

After Gov. Kim Reynolds suggested all Iowa schools be shut down for four weeks in order to stop the spread of the new coronavirus on March 17, Osage Community Schools made an announcement that they would be closing their doors until further notice from the governor.
This left many parents scrambling to figure out what to do with their kids while some of them still have to go to work, and it also left many parents wondering what their child’s education may look like during this time.
But now it’s been two weeks, and parent and kids are learning how to adjust to their new schedules and the e-learning the school district has provided.
Melissa Norby has two kids, 6-year-old daughter Caroline, and 4-year-old son Halsten. Since her children are younger she says coming up with a schedule was difficult, but after two weeks they’ve got a better handle on it.
“Last week I would say we didn’t have as much of a schedule and it was more difficult, so this weekend we put a schedule together for them so they can kind of know each hour what sort of activities they could be doing,” says Norby. “I’m still working full-time so keeping them entertained and occupied and on a schedule has helped a lot.”
According to Norby, her kids have enjoyed playing with Play-Doh, playing games like Candyland or Chutes and Ladders, and using the website ABCmouse.com and the resources the school has provided to help with learning during this time of homeschooling.
While the school has provided resources to help parents with homeschooling the school district has stated that they don’t want to put any pressure on students or parents and make this feel like a stressful time. The offered Zoom classes and resources are all optional.
Norby says she really appreciates that.
“It’s nice to have some resources and ideas, have some activities that they can do, but also know that the school is not mandating it in any way. It’s been a good balance. I will say that for someone who is still working full time it can be a little overwhelming if I had to think, 'OK, I need to fit in my full time job plus now full-time home school.’”
Katie Mostek has a seventh-grader and a senior still in the Osage school district. She also had high praise for what the district is doing.
“I really appreciate how well the school has been working with the kids and trying to keep them connected,” says Mostek. “Sometimes they don’t always get the credit they deserve but they deserve a lot of credit because this is something none of us has ever dealt with in our lifetimes.”
Jessica Marzen, who has three kids: an 11-year-old, an 8-year-old, and a 6-year-old, says she’s enjoyed watching her kids navigate Zoom. “It’s new and exciting and they all got to talk to their friends during their Zoom meeting,” says Marzen. “It was cute to see all the 'hi’s' and all the giggles. So far it’s OK but I think in time they’ll want to go see their friends, and unfortunately we can’t do that right now.”
Mostek says that her daughter who is a senior at the high school and class president is frustrated with the situation because of the fact that she’s missing out on some big events that should’ve been part of her senior year, such as the variety show she helped choreograph and the speech she might not get to make at graduation. But while she may be frustrated, Mostek says her daughter ultimately understands why school had to be canceled.
That is something some parents, especially those with younger kids, may have trouble trying to communicate to their children.
“So I don’t know if they fully understand,” says Norby of her children. “Caroline would describe it as ‘the sickness that is going around’ being the reason she can’t go to school.”
Norby says she is just trying to focus on staying positive and keeping this a positive experience for her children.
“(I’m) trying not get too stressed about it and letting that stress carry on to them because what they’re going to remember is the time they stayed home and maybe some fun activities we got to do.”
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can her reach at 515-508-1134.
