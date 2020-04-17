Osage native follows dreams of journalism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emily Schmidt always knew she wanted to be a journalist. Schmidt says her Kindergarten teacher Miss Jan Silke once told her that she’d been saying she wanted to be either a teacher or a journalist even back then.

“(Miss Silke) was kind of glad to see I ended up doing both, because I teach people how to communicate and I work as a journalist,” says Schmidt.

Schmidt works as a freelance on-air correspondent for CNN Newsource and she also has her own communications consulting business, Speaki2i. With her consulting business she teaches classes for industry leaders so that they have an understanding of how to handle themselves when it comes to media and public speaking. She teaches classes in other countries on how to handle police and media relations.

“I like to do something different every day,” says Schmidt. “I like to learn from people. I think it’s just being curious; I really don’t like to be bored. This gives me chances to either learn about something someone is doing and how I can help them, or learn about a story and how I can tell it.”

Schmidt says she likes that her work makes every day different, but she also mentions that this can be a challenging aspect of her job as well.