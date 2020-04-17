Osage native follows dreams of journalism

Emily Schmidt always knew she wanted to be a journalist. Schmidt says her Kindergarten teacher Miss Jan Silke once told her that she’d been saying she wanted to be either a teacher or a journalist even back then.
“(Miss Silke) was kind of glad to see I ended up doing both, because I teach people how to communicate and I work as a journalist,” says Schmidt.
Schmidt works as a freelance on-air correspondent for CNN Newsource and she also has her own communications consulting business, Speaki2i. With her consulting business she teaches classes for industry leaders so that they have an understanding of how to handle themselves when it comes to media and public speaking. She teaches classes in other countries on how to handle police and media relations.
“I like to do something different every day,” says Schmidt. “I like to learn from people. I think it’s just being curious; I really don’t like to be bored. This gives me chances to either learn about something someone is doing and how I can help them, or learn about a story and how I can tell it.”
Schmidt says she likes that her work makes every day different, but she also mentions that this can be a challenging aspect of her job as well.
She credits her teachers at Osage and all the activities she got to participate in at high school with helping her find her passion and becoming the woman she is today. While she was in high school Schmidt was in show choir, track, speech, and she performed in plays.
“There were so many things that required you to do your best and be a part of the community and I think that translated a lot to how I approach journalism,” says Schmidt.
Now as an adult Schmidt comes back to Osage with her two boys and husband from her home in a suburb just north of Washington, D.C., quite often. “The boys love to feel like they’re a part of the community, from going to the CRC to riding their bikes downtown (…) they really feel invested in the community and I think that’s pretty special too because as much as they love where we live in Washington they really love to get to go back and feel like they’re a part of Osage as well,” says Schmidt.
COVID-19 has affected Schmidt in how she works. She hasn’t been doing anything for CNN for a month now, as many people work from home and don’t need her traveling reporting at the moment. She was supposed to go to Jordan recently to teach a course on police and media relations, but that has been postponed due to the virus. Her executive MBA class at the University of Missouri was turned into an 8 hour online class that was taught over a weekend rather than have her actually on campus. COVID-19 has forced her to work on things virtually.
Although she isn’t currently working for CNN Schmidt puts strong emphasis on how important journalism and communication is right now during the pandemic.
“We’re all learning that there are some really important things in life right now, and being connected is one of them,” says Schmidt. “I think what I want people to understand about what I do as a journalist and a communicator is that the more people can communicate well the better off we all are.”
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.
