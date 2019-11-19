Five students from the Osage Community High School Music Department were selected to participate in the Iowa All-State Music Festival.
This is the highest individual honor attainable to Iowa high school musicians.
Selected for the All-State Chorus was Nathan Berge, son of Perry and Valarie Berge, Zach Duren, son of Marlin and Kelli Duren, Rafe Miller, son of Matt and Kelli Miller, and Erica Nasstrom, daughter of Jeff and Angela Nasstrom. Selected to the All-State Band was tubist Emily Maliszewski, daughter of Mark and Julie Maliszewski. Rhett Ham, son of Jeremy and Jen Ham was selected as 1st alternate baritone saxophone. Makayla Mostek, daughter of Jeremy and Katie Mostek earned a recall audition for chorus.
Other students who auditioned vocally were Claudia Aschenbrenner, Sawyer Chisholm, Chase Halbach, and Bailey Nasstrom. Other instrumental students who auditioned were Ryan Adams, Mari Fox, Clarissa Huisman, Mary Miller, Sydney Muller, Loreal Scott, Lauren Swenson, Alexa Thyer, and Andrew Thyer.
