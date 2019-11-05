Osage Municipal Utilities is sponsoring a Christmas Light competition within the community of Osage.
The tree lighting contest will begin on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 13, and run through New Year’s Eve. The deadline for registration is Friday, Nov. 15.
Local businesses will have maps of participants and will be also be the site for voting for favorite light displays.
Categories include “Clark Griswold” House, Traditional Holiday Home, Religious Display and Best Decorated Business.
“Osage Municipal Utilities (OMU) has been working with the Iowa Big North students on a project called Decemberfest,” OMU General Manager Josh Bynres said. “The lighting contest is one of the activities that has come from that planning.
“The goal is to make Osage a holiday destination, which in turn helps our main street economy.”
Participants can either print off a registration form at www.osage.net or go to the OMU offices to fill one out.
Go to the Osage Decemberfest or the Osage Chamber of Commerce Facebook page to stay up to date on all holiday activities in the community of Osage. Questions or comments can also be sent to decemberfest@osage.net.
