Osage Municipal Utilities was recently presented with an award for its commitment to safe working environments.
The award further recognizes Osage Municipal Utilities for its collaboration with EMC Insurance Companies (EMC) to prevent employee injuries and to control workers’ compensation expenses.
Representatives from EMC, the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities (IAMU) and Jester Insurance Services presented the award to city officials.
You have free articles remaining.
“Osage Municipal Utilities (OMU) is committed to the safety of our employees,” said OMU General Manager Josh Byrnes. “OMU provides employees with monthly safety training and access to required Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to perform duties safely.
“This award is not possible without the buy in of the employees on Osage Municipal Utilities safety program.”
OMU is part of the IAMU Safety Group Insurance Program, which provides more than 422 Iowa municipal utilities and municipalities with a comprehensive and competitive insurance program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.