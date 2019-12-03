{{featured_button_text}}
OMU logo UPDATED

Osage Municipal Utilities was recently presented with an award for its commitment to safe working environments.

The award further recognizes Osage Municipal Utilities for its collaboration with EMC Insurance Companies (EMC) to prevent employee injuries and to control workers’ compensation expenses.

Representatives from EMC, the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities (IAMU) and Jester Insurance Services presented the award to city officials.

“Osage Municipal Utilities (OMU) is committed to the safety of our employees,” said OMU General Manager Josh Byrnes. “OMU provides employees with monthly safety training and access to required Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to perform duties safely.

“This award is not possible without the buy in of the employees on Osage Municipal Utilities safety program.”

OMU is part of the IAMU Safety Group Insurance Program, which provides more than 422 Iowa municipal utilities and municipalities with a comprehensive and competitive insurance program.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments