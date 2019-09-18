Students at Osage’s Middle School are receiving extra support needed to help them to succeed in the classroom.
During the September 16 meeting of the Osage School Board, Middle School Principal Sarah Leichsenring told board members one of her new projects for the middle school is a Multi-Tiered System of Support Program.
“Every year, we have worked to do something with Green Time and this is really good,” she said. “We are doing this to help students who struggle with classroom content. We use all our staff during this time.”
During Green Time, staff members pair up with a small group of students, focusing specifically on areas where students may not have a full understanding of the material being presented in the classroom.
She said, on Mondays the focus is math, Tuesday is social studies, Thursday is science and Friday is English and Reading.
Other action/discussion:
• Logan Martin, junior, was approved as this year’s student representative on the Osage School Board.
• The board approved hiring new substitute bus drivers.
• The board approved the Return to Play Policy that mandates the steps a student athlete has to go through after suffering a concussion, before returning to competition.
• The district will be working toward providing bleacher seating for middle school students at the north end of the football field this fall.
Osage Schools Superintendent Barb Schwamman gave a construction update to the board. She said the new offices and board room were almost completed. She added the windows would soon be installed in the high school gym, but because they weren’t in the previous week, a lot rain came in and now they have to wait until walls dry out.
“As areas are finished we will have to wait for the fire marshal’s inspection,” she said, “Before workers can install the ceiling tiles.”
In addition, the district is installing a new intercom system. It replaces the old system, which was over 50 years old, and contained a lot of brittle wiring
“We are beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Schwamman said.
