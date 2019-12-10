In my senior year of high school, one of the things I have been looking forward to is the start of the winter sports season.
Basketball is my favorite sport. November 18 was the day I had been waiting for since the end of the season last year.
Osage men’s basketball has been traditionally tough over the past five years, finishing in the top five each season in the Top of Iowa Conference. The Green Devils are returning four of their five starters from last year.
Osage finished last season with at 14-8 record, exiting the second round of the postseason with a loss to the Crestwood Cadets. In six of their eight losses, Osage lost by a combined 17 points. The defense was one of the main points for the Green Devils’ success. After losing their leading scorer in Brett Bobinet, the Green Devils are in need of someone to step into the role of leading scorer and leader of the team.
After the first practice of the season, the team needs to learn how each other plays, even though most of the players have played together since their freshman year. Most of the bench is comprised of younger players, who might not be used to playing with the seniors or playing at the pace the varsity games will be played. Their first practice was a good practice, but the Osage Green Devils have a long way to go before their first game.
The players all have similar goals. They all want to win the conference. They all want to win the games against opponents from out of the conference, including the Charles City Comets and the Lake Mills Bulldogs. Their final goal is to make a run to the state tournament.
This team is definitely capable of making it to Des Moines, but there is a lot of growth needed for the Osage Green Devils.
