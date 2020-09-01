Osage loan program aims to help during COVID-19 recession

But, Eisenman is only one of two business owners who have used funds from the program since May.

And Mayor Steve Cooper is aware of that fact.

"I didn’t think it was used as much as it could’ve been," Cooper said. And he has at least one explanation for why that might be: "It might’ve been that some of the businesses didn’t know about it," he said.

Cooper also suggested that businesses might also not realize what it was. Given the slow response or potential confusion, Cooper said that the city fully intends to keep the funding open for a while.

"It might take a little while but this is something that might work into plans for a lot of businesses," he said.

It could be too that businesses have already received funding at the state or federal level.

When the U.S.'s Small Business Association released data about the loans made to small businesses, as part of the Paycheck Protection Program, there were nine businesses in Osage listed as receiving $150,000 or more.