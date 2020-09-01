Osage loan program aims to help during COVID-19 recession

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant recession, governments at every level have devised plans and programs to help businesses try to weather the storm.
Federally, that came in the form of Paycheck Protection Program funds which averaged about $106,542 per forgivable loan. At the state level, the Iowa Economic Development Authority oversaw the dispersal of more than $48 million to state and local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Locally, there's been a mix of ways to bolster businesses during this precarious time. In Osage, that's meant tweaking an existing program.
Back in May, the Osage City Council approved a measure to temporarily amend the city's Commercial Development Loan program, previously used by business owners to make structural improvements. That moved freed up $100,000 from combined funds to issue no interest loans between $2,000 and $5,000 for COVID assistance.
According to City Clerk Cathy Penney, two Osage-based businesses, Emerson’s on Main and Snuggles Quilt Patterns, have utilized the funding, and $90,000 is still available for others.
"I basically lost half of my business income for the year," Snuggles Quilt Patterns owner and designer Deanne Eisenman said about the economic impact. A good deal of that income comes from shows and larger-scale engagements, which have been entirely impossible during the pandemic. By Eisenman's count, at least 13 events she had lined up were canceled.
With the funding she received from the city, Eisenman said she intends to focus more on online marketing and sales, which could make up for some of the lost in-person income. And even though it won't fully make her business whole, Eisenman still said she's happy the city's made such money available.
"I think it's great that the city of Osage is providing the opportunity for these low interest loans to keep local businesses in business."
But, Eisenman is only one of two business owners who have used funds from the program since May.
And Mayor Steve Cooper is aware of that fact.
"I didn’t think it was used as much as it could’ve been," Cooper said. And he has at least one explanation for why that might be: "It might’ve been that some of the businesses didn’t know about it," he said.
Cooper also suggested that businesses might also not realize what it was. Given the slow response or potential confusion, Cooper said that the city fully intends to keep the funding open for a while.
"It might take a little while but this is something that might work into plans for a lot of businesses," he said.
It could be too that businesses have already received funding at the state or federal level.
When the U.S.'s Small Business Association released data about the loans made to small businesses, as part of the Paycheck Protection Program, there were nine businesses in Osage listed as receiving $150,000 or more.
Lou Ann Murphy, a managing partner at Murphy, Coe and Smith P.L.L.C., one of the businesses that received $150,000, said that she was happy her business was able to receive the money, but said in July that the system was flawed.
"Understand that what a government calls a small business makes under 10 million dollars," Murphy said. "Well, most small businesses don’t even know what 10 million dollars is."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
