Osage Lions kick off 'Fly the Red, White and Blue' campaign

The Osage Lions Club recently announced their 'Fly the Red White and Blue' campaign.
The 30 plus Lions who meet twice a month at Our Savior’s Church in Osage, are using the subscription flag project to raise money for their various projects.
Locally, the club has supported KidSight screenings, local daycare, built shelter houses, provided scholarships for Osage High School seniors, donated to Bridges Mentoring, and the Miracle Tree, along with helping with other county, state, national, and global projects.
The current fundraising project began after Osage members visited with the Charles City Lions Club who began a similar project several years ago. The subscription project provides community members with the opportunity to have a flag flown in their front yard five times a year for an annual fee of $30.
Lions members will install a stand for the flag in subscribers’ yards, and every Memorial Day, Flag Day, July 4th, Labor Day, and Veterans Day a flag will be placed in the stand three days prior to the holiday and will be picked up three days following the holiday.
Subscribers will be able to obtain a flag for this July 4th.
Organizers point out that obtaining a flag will take a couple of weeks because a 20 inch pipe stand must be installed in the ground.
“Subscribers will have to tell us where they want the stand located, and then we will have to make an Iowa One Call before we can install the stand. The 20 inch stand will only stick out of the ground about two inches so it won’t bother lawnmowers, and we will place a colored rubber cap over it,” said Denny Johnson, who is a member of the organization. Prior to each of the five holidays members will then bring a flag pole and flag and place it in the stand.
Those in Osage and the surrounding area can obtain the service by contacting a Lion Member who are listed at www.osagelionsclub.com.
For the $30 fee, each subscriber will be entitled to the five holidays no matter when they obtain their subscription. If participants want to have a flag flying in their front yard this July 4th, they must contact the club and pay their dues by June 15.
“Lions members are beginning to install their stands now, but the public’s kickoff for installing stands will begin in late May,” said Johnson, who also stated that new subscribers can obtain the service at any time throughout the year, and billing for the service will be sent out annually.