Osage Lions kick off 'Fly the Red, White and Blue' campaign

“Subscribers will have to tell us where they want the stand located, and then we will have to make an Iowa One Call before we can install the stand. The 20 inch stand will only stick out of the ground about two inches so it won’t bother lawnmowers, and we will place a colored rubber cap over it,” said Denny Johnson, who is a member of the organization. Prior to each of the five holidays members will then bring a flag pole and flag and place it in the stand.

Those in Osage and the surrounding area can obtain the service by contacting a Lion Member who are listed at www.osagelionsclub.com.

For the $30 fee, each subscriber will be entitled to the five holidays no matter when they obtain their subscription. If participants want to have a flag flying in their front yard this July 4th, they must contact the club and pay their dues by June 15.

“Lions members are beginning to install their stands now, but the public’s kickoff for installing stands will begin in late May,” said Johnson, who also stated that new subscribers can obtain the service at any time throughout the year, and billing for the service will be sent out annually.

