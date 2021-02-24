Osage Lions Club pie sale is back on

The Osage Lions Club is continuing to support many organizations and projects in the community and surrounding area despite not meeting in-person for meetings for almost a year due to Covid-19.

That also means that the many fundraisers that they take part in have not taken place either.

However, their annual Pie Sale is back on the calendar, and the club is hoping for a very successful outcome. The sale consists of even more items than pies. Also available are a variety of soups, breads, desserts – including a cheesecake sampler, pizzas, and a selection of coffees. New offerings this year are BBQ Ribs and Cheesy Potatoes.

Anyone interested in supporting this fundraiser can place an order by contacting any Osage Lions Club member or placing an order using the link on the Osage Lions Club website or Facebook page.

According to Osage Lions Club officials, orders are due by March 5, and will be ready for drive-by pick up from 9 a.m. to noon on March 20 at the Osage Alliance Church Family Life Center.