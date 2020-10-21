Osage Library to present (via Zoom) juggler Jason Kollum

Jason Kollum, the comedy juggling performer from last year's Library Halloween Party, will be doing a Live Show through Zoom at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

In this juggling show and interactive workshop from the comfort of your home, you become the juggler, too.

Gather the following items before the show begins, as everybody will be on their feet at the end, learning juggling and balancing skills:

One (1) object for balancing: tennis racquet, plunger, broomstick or peacock feather, Three (3) plastic grocery bags (or 3 socks would work too), One (1) large sports ball: soccer ball, basketball, volleyball, etc.

To log in to the performance on Zoom go to: https://bit.ly/2HeCU8g. Passcode: OsageShow, Meeting ID: 827 4352 9142

The event will start at 10 a.m., but it is recommended you download and launch the Zoom app ahead of time if you do not have it on your computer yet. If you are unable to watch it at that time, it will be recorded and available to watch at a later time. Check the Osage Library Facebook page for details or contact Tracy at childrenopl@osage.net Tuesdays through Thursdays.

