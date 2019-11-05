{{featured_button_text}}

The annual Halloween Party was held at the Osage Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

It was a night of a face painting, crafts, a creepy crawly maze and some Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

Special entertainment for the evening was Jason Kollum, a juggler from Chicago area.

