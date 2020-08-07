Osage Knights of Columbus hosting sweet corn supper

The Knights of Columbus will host an All You Can Eat Sweet Corn Supper on Aug. 15, 2020, at the Columbus Club, 1403 State St. It will run from 5:00-7:30 p.m. and will include “all you can eat” sweet corn, a grilled hamburger with all the fixings, chips, bars, and beverage.
There will be a free will offering with proceeds going toward KC projects for the following year. Social distance seating will be available inside and outdoor seating (weather permitting) will be available.
