QUEEN CANDIDATES
Sidney Brandau is the daughter of Vicki Brandau and Scott Brandau. Her siblings are Samie, Sawyer and Segar. She is involved in FFA, basketball, golf and Big Brother/Big Sister. Her favorite homecoming activity is powder puff football. When asked what it means to be a Green Devil, she said, "Unity, community and support." Her game prediction - 28-6, Osage wins.
Melanie Bye is the daughter of Nathan and Lisa Bye. She has one sibling, Ethan. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, golf, softball, NHS, Big Brother/Big Sister, Book Club, choir, band, musical and jazz band. Her favorite homecoming activities are doing activities with the elementary kids, marching in the parade and powder puff football. When asked what it means to be a Green Devil, she said, "Always being a part of a family no matter." Her game prediction - EV.
Jenna Joens is the daughter of Brenda and Daryl Joens, She has two siblings, Bailey and Jackson. She is involved in volleyball, dance team, NHS, chorus, musical and Big Brother/Big Sister. Her favorite homecoming activity is powder puff football. When asked what it means to be a Green Devil, she said, "Supporting everyone with everything they do." Her game prediction - 16-6 - Osage wins.
Mia Knudsen is the daughter of Kirk and Kerry Knudsen. She has one sibling, Max. She is involved in basketball, golf, FFA, NHS and Big Brother/Big Sister. Her favorite homecoming is powder puff football and teepeeing. When asked what it means to be a Green Devil, she said, "Having everyone always there supporting everyone no matter the event. We are all a big family." Her game prediction - 42-14 - Osage wins.
Libby Schwamman is the daughter of Barb and Pat Schwamman. She has one sibling, Lucas. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, track, choir, NSH, Educators Rising and musicals. Her favorite homecoming is powder puff football and teepeeing. When asked what it means to be a Green Devil, she said, "Having a whole family/community supporting you no matter what." Her game prediction - Win Big!
Zoe Wynohrad is the daughter of Tony and Laura. She has one sibling, Anna. She is involved in cheer, band, NHS, study buddy and Big Sister. Her favorite homecoming memory is when she fell teepeeing and she ripped her pants. When asked what it means to be a Green Devil, she said, "To have pride in your school and self." Her game prediction - win..obviously.
KING CANDIDATES
Nolan Byrnes is the son of Josh and Colleen Byrnes. He has two siblings, Alex and Scarlett. Nolan is involved in football, track and FFA. His favorite homecoming activity is the entire week. When asked what it means to be a Green Devil, he said, "Being a great classmate and having your grade as a second family. His game prediction - 62-0 - Osage.
Jarrett Huebsch is the son of Becky Low and Gene Huebsch. His siblings are Alli, Steph, Ryan, Justin, Brian and Becky. He is involved in cross country, basketball, golf and FFA. His favorite homecoming activity is going to Lincoln to help kids there with their activities. When asked what it means to be a Green Devil, Jarrett said, "Being a great person to friends, family and your peers." His game prediction - 32-14 - Osage wins.
Thor Maakestad is the son of Jo and Andy Maakestad. He has one sibling, Alexa. He is involved in football, basketball, track and Big Brother/Big Sister. His favorite homecoming activity is the parade and seeing the little kids. When asked what it means to be a Green Devil, he said, "To be a part of a tight knit community and having people to support you." His game prediction - 56-12 - Osage wins.
Matthew Olson is the son of Kris and Darla Olson. He has two siblings, Trever and Kully. He is involved in football, track, DECA, Educator Rising, Big Brother/Big Sister. His favorite homecoming activity is seeing everyone come out for the parade and last year's win over Denver. When asked what it means to be a Green Devil, he said, "Excellence, no matter what." His game prediction - 45-0 - Osage wins.
Noah Sletten is the son of Rick and Sue Sletten. His siblings are Rebekah, Mareah and Sarah. He is involved in football, basketball, track and FFA. His favorite homecoming activity was beating Cresco his sophomore year and powder puff football. When asked what it means to be a Green Devil, he said, "Being a supportive classmate, teammate and friend." His game prediction - a lot to a little.
Conner Smith is the son of Heather Edwards and Matt Smith. He has two siblings, Justin and Alicia. He is involved in football, wrestling and track. His favorite homecoming activity is powder puff football. When asked what it means to be a Green Devil, he said, "Being a part of a family." His game prediction, 32-14, Osage wins.
