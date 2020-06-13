Osage High School's prom and graduation look different this year

For a while, there was a lot of uncertainty about whether or not Osage High School juniors and seniors would get to "cut footloose” out on the dance floor at their 2020 high school prom.
Coronavirus had already shortened their school year, and it prevented the school from hosting prom on April 18.
As the regulations came in and adaptions were continuously made, the Osage School Board decided that prom and graduation would all be in one weekend, with prom on June 20 and graduation the next day on June 21.
In a previous Press News article, the district’s Superintendent Barb Schwamman said that the decision was made so that as families began planning their summers, they could block off one weekend for the major school events.
Public health regulations and social distancing practices prevent the school from hosting prom in the school gym like in years past, so the prom committee of junior and senior parents had to hustle to come up with a solution. The decision to have the dance at the Sunny Brae Country Club.
The dance will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The grand march, which usually serves as a time for parents to shoot photos of their kids as they walk into the school building, will now be a virtual grand march. Schwamman said it would either become a Facebook Live on the school’s Facebook page, or it will be recorded and posted at a later time.
Students will spend the night dancing and eating snacks provided by Limestone Brewers Pizza, Cal’s Mini-Donuts, and Ecky’s Monster Cookies.
Any student who wants to go to prom must sign up before June 18 so that the prom committee knows how much food will be required.
The night will conclude with a prize giveaway. Prizes are usually given away at the end of After Prom, which serves as an alcohol-free alternative to keep kids safe after the big dance is over. After Prom will not be happening this year, so the prizes donated by community members will be given out just before the 11 p.m. conclusion of the dance.
At the City Council meeting, Schwamman estimated that 100-125 students would attend the new prom date. She also said that while normally the students were allowed to bring dates from other school districts, this prom would be limited to only Mitchell County students because of the coronavirus.
The senior class won’t be able to stay up too late after prom because the Osage Community School District’s graduation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. the next day.
Schwamman said it would be held at the gym just like years past, but each student will only be allowed to bring six family members total to the event. To promote social distancing, each family will have assigned seats. Masks are recommended, but not required.
The school band will not be present, but the senior choir kids will be allowed to sing one song. Schwamman says they will be singing ‘Irish Blessing’, which she says is a school tradition. The choir will be placed further back from the crowd to promote social distancing.
Schwamman says she will probably not be turning tassels like she normally would. The school board members, who would normally be on the stage at the ceremony, will be present at the event, but not all of them will be on stage. Schwamman says it’s kind of a special year because three of the board members and herself have graduates, so many of the board members have chosen to sit with their families during the ceremony.
The ceremony is not open to the public but it will be livestreamed at https://987kisscountry.com/.
