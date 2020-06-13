Osage High School's prom and graduation look different this year

Students will spend the night dancing and eating snacks provided by Limestone Brewers Pizza, Cal’s Mini-Donuts, and Ecky’s Monster Cookies.

Any student who wants to go to prom must sign up before June 18 so that the prom committee knows how much food will be required.

The night will conclude with a prize giveaway. Prizes are usually given away at the end of After Prom, which serves as an alcohol-free alternative to keep kids safe after the big dance is over. After Prom will not be happening this year, so the prizes donated by community members will be given out just before the 11 p.m. conclusion of the dance.

At the City Council meeting, Schwamman estimated that 100-125 students would attend the new prom date. She also said that while normally the students were allowed to bring dates from other school districts, this prom would be limited to only Mitchell County students because of the coronavirus.

The senior class won’t be able to stay up too late after prom because the Osage Community School District’s graduation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. the next day.