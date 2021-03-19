Osage High School variety show a hit

On March 18, family members gathered for the first night of Osage Community High School’s variety show.

The stars were bright under the spotlights at the Cedar River Complex auditorium, as students sang, danced, played music and acted to a full house.

Last year, COVID-19 canceled the performances, another hit to the 2020 seniors. The directors held a virtual variety show in June.

Fortunately, a full lineup was possible in 2021, and the final curtain did not fall until 2 1/2 hours later on Thursday night. Shows were also scheduled for Friday and Sunday.

It was the culmination of months of practice.

Beforehand, band director Jeff Kirkpatrick praised his students’ perseverance:

“It’s very rewarding for us as music and drama educators to see our students work hard and take pride in their performance and feel good about the process,” he said.

Students flung playing cards across the stage in jest and paid tribute to Freddy Mercury of Queen with a rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody, just a few of many acts. Some performances were individual, others found everyone on stage at the same time.

This year, students were just glad to have a stage, and they took advantage of the moment. The applause at the end was earned.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0