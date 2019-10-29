A classic tale of finding beauty in unlikely places is coming to a high school auditorium near you.
Osage High School will present its upcoming fall production, "Beauty and the Beast," in the auditorium of the Krapek Family Fines Art Center, located in the Cedar River Complex, Osage.
Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, meets the Beast, a handsome young prince trapped under a spell as a hideous beast. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved in return, the curse will be broken. Time is running out, however, and if the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. This "tale as old as time" is based on the 1991 Disney animated feature.
Leading performers are Erica Nasstrom, playing the part of Belle, and Rafe Miller, playing the part of Beast/Prince.
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, and at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 and at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Tickets for the show are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting www.seatyourself.com, at the high school office or at the door.
For more information, contact the high school office at 641-732-3102.
